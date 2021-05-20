Recruitment Consultant

May 20, 2021

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • HR Qualification an advantage
  • Valid drivers licence
  • Excellent Computer Literacy
  • Only candidates who have gained experience within a recruitment agency will be considered.
  • Well groomed
  • Must reside within the Nelson Mandela Metro
  • Be able to work from home when required.

As a Successful Recruitment Consultant you should be:

  • Target Driven
  • Have excellent communication skills
  • Be passionate
  • Have the ability to work independently
  • Have experience with the full recruitment function
  • Be aware of industry trends
  • Have good networking skills
  • Have excellent people skills

The position requires:

  • Servicing existing clients
  • Sourcing new clients
  • Sourcing suitable candidates and matching to clients specs
  • Interviewing
  • Typing of CV’s
  • Reference checking
  • Communicating with candidates and clients
  • Marketing support
  • Admin
  • Ability to work unsupervised
  • Self-motivated

What we offer:
A Basic salary with structural incentives
Good commission structure

