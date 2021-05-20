Requirements:
- Matric
- HR Qualification an advantage
- Valid drivers licence
- Excellent Computer Literacy
- Only candidates who have gained experience within a recruitment agency will be considered.
- Well groomed
- Must reside within the Nelson Mandela Metro
- Be able to work from home when required.
As a Successful Recruitment Consultant you should be:
- Target Driven
- Have excellent communication skills
- Be passionate
- Have the ability to work independently
- Have experience with the full recruitment function
- Be aware of industry trends
- Have good networking skills
- Have excellent people skills
The position requires:
- Servicing existing clients
- Sourcing new clients
- Sourcing suitable candidates and matching to clients specs
- Interviewing
- Typing of CV’s
- Reference checking
- Communicating with candidates and clients
- Marketing support
- Admin
- Ability to work unsupervised
- Self-motivated
What we offer:
A Basic salary with structural incentives
Good commission structure