Recruitment Consultant

Requirements:

Matric

HR Qualification an advantage

Valid drivers licence

Excellent Computer Literacy

Only candidates who have gained experience within a recruitment agency will be considered.

Well groomed

Must reside within the Nelson Mandela Metro

Be able to work from home when required.

As a Successful Recruitment Consultant you should be:

Target Driven

Have excellent communication skills

Be passionate

Have the ability to work independently

Have experience with the full recruitment function

Be aware of industry trends

Have good networking skills

Have excellent people skills

The position requires:

Servicing existing clients

Sourcing new clients

Sourcing suitable candidates and matching to clients specs

Interviewing

Typing of CV’s

Reference checking

Communicating with candidates and clients

Marketing support

Admin

Ability to work unsupervised

Self-motivated

What we offer:

A Basic salary with structural incentives

Good commission structure

