Regional Manager – Technical – KZN at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

Experienced Agricultural/Technical Manager required for a new and exciting role with one of SA’s largest Agricultural companies.

This Senior Role will require a demonstrated history in the agricultural industry, both in Operational Management and Technical advisory roles, as well as a high level of knowledge of Plant Production, Plant Pathology, Entomology and Horticulture.

BSc/MSC/PHD in Agriculture/Horticulture etc.

BASOS/AVCASA

5 years’ experience in a similar role

Strong knowledge of agronomical principles, processing and exporting, procurement, irrigation, production etc. specifically in Tree Crops/Nuts

Depot/Factory Management/Operational Management experience

Must be willing to travel;

Responsible for KZN Region, Staff and Factory

Establish and maintain relationship with new and exisiting suppliers/farmers/grower

Provide specialist technical and commercial tree production practices

Provide technical support to all growers, including

Preparation, production,

In season crop inspections

Crop scouting

Soil profile evaluation

Soil fertility

Pest Management etc.

Provide research project consultation including conducting trials, interpreting data and report findings

Ensure suppliers/farmers continue to develop and implement industry best practices, to ensure quality standards

Generate / oversee and manage /Services, Sample Lab/Factory and Receiving departments, managing a delivery schedule to ensure that all product batches/deliveries are received on schedule.

Determining the volume of the crop expected, ensuring the best financial return for every supplier delivery,

Manage and moniter budget allocations for the Growers, Ensuring accurate supplier volume projections to determine expected volumes for the year for budgeting & planning purposes,

Communicating departmental performance, outcomes and deliverables to Management and Directors.

Strong knowledge of agronomical principles

Depot/Factory Management/Operational Management experience

