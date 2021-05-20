Regional Sales Coordinator at Liberty

Purpose
To coordinate regional administrative support services through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).
This role supports the Free State regional offices – and is based in Bloemfontein
Division : Liberty E.C.M ( Emerging Consumer Markets )
Location : Bloemfontein
Closing date : 28 May 2021
Key Responsibilties
- Plan for, administer and process coordination and related tasks and activities effectively and efficiently in alignment with performance objectives.
- Accountable for own work quality, standards and outputs related to policies, procedures and defined processes.
- Proactively identify problems, apply known solutions and escalate more difficult problems.
- Plan for task execution and adjust priorities against an established plan.
- Resolve customer queries effectively or alternatively, escalate unresolved queries for resolution in accordance with operational goals and standards.
- Build and maintain an effective network and pipeline for further expansion of business within area of accountability.
- Executes activities to ensure customer service delivery that meets or exceeds customer expectations aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.
Experience
- Min 3 years experience in a similiar role
- Long term insurance experience is a must – in a sales support or administrative function
Qualification
- Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC) [NQF Level 04] in Office Administration
Desired Skills:
- Sales Support
- Administrative Duties
- Administrative Support
- Customer Liason
- Customer Service
- Insurance Sales Support
About The Employer:
Who we are
Liberty is a JSE listed financial services group that offers an extensive, market-leading range of products and services to help clients build and protect their wealth and lifestyle. Liberty is part of the Standard Bank Group.
Our purpose
Improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.
Our vision
Transforming Liberty to be the trusted leader in South Africa and chosen markets by delivering superior value through exceptional client and adviser experiences.
Our Recruitment Process
– To apply for a career that is rewarding – kindly ensure your skills and experience meet the inherent requirement of the role before you apply. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an initial telephonic interview. Should you be successful in this first round, you will then be invited to join us for a technical and competency-based interview. We also administer psychometrics as part of our selection process. Should you not receive feedback from the Talent Acquisition team within 2 weeks of submitting your initial application – please kindly consider your application unsuccessful.