Regional Sales Coordinator at Liberty

Purpose

To coordinate regional administrative support services through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This role supports the Free State regional offices – and is based in Bloemfontein

Division : Liberty E.C.M ( Emerging Consumer Markets )

Location : Bloemfontein

Closing date : 28 May 2021

Key Responsibilties

Plan for, administer and process coordination and related tasks and activities effectively and efficiently in alignment with performance objectives.

Accountable for own work quality, standards and outputs related to policies, procedures and defined processes.

Proactively identify problems, apply known solutions and escalate more difficult problems.

Plan for task execution and adjust priorities against an established plan.

Resolve customer queries effectively or alternatively, escalate unresolved queries for resolution in accordance with operational goals and standards.

Build and maintain an effective network and pipeline for further expansion of business within area of accountability.

Executes activities to ensure customer service delivery that meets or exceeds customer expectations aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Experience

Min 3 years experience in a similiar role

Long term insurance experience is a must – in a sales support or administrative function

Qualification

Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC) [NQF Level 04] in Office Administration

Desired Skills:

Sales Support

Administrative Duties

Administrative Support

Customer Liason

Customer Service

Insurance Sales Support

About The Employer:

Who we are

Liberty is a JSE listed financial services group that offers an extensive, market-leading range of products and services to help clients build and protect their wealth and lifestyle. Liberty is part of the Standard Bank Group.

Our purpose

Improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.

Our vision

Transforming Liberty to be the trusted leader in South Africa and chosen markets by delivering superior value through exceptional client and adviser experiences.

Our Recruitment Process

– To apply for a career that is rewarding – kindly ensure your skills and experience meet the inherent requirement of the role before you apply. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an initial telephonic interview. Should you be successful in this first round, you will then be invited to join us for a technical and competency-based interview. We also administer psychometrics as part of our selection process. Should you not receive feedback from the Talent Acquisition team within 2 weeks of submitting your initial application – please kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

