Registered Nurse ICU Trained (Jhb)

May 20, 2021

Our client, 346 bedded private hospital requires a Registered Nurse who meets the following requirements:

Key requirements:

  • Registration with South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse.
  • Critical Care Qualified
  • ICU experience essential.
  • Private Hospital experience required.
  • Extensive knowledge of modern nursing care principles and practices in the highly specialised field.

Key responsibilities:

  • Responsible for direct/ indirect nursing care of patient or group of patients.
  • Assessing; planning; executing and supervising the implementation of care to meet patients needs.
  • The registered Nurse is a role model in the delivery of evidence based care.
  • Active participation in Clinical governance required.

Please submit a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

