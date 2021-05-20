Registered Nurse ICU Trained (Jhb)

Our client, 346 bedded private hospital requires a Registered Nurse who meets the following requirements:

Key requirements:

Registration with South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse.

Critical Care Qualified

ICU experience essential.

Private Hospital experience required.

Extensive knowledge of modern nursing care principles and practices in the highly specialised field.

Key responsibilities:

Responsible for direct/ indirect nursing care of patient or group of patients.

Assessing; planning; executing and supervising the implementation of care to meet patients needs.

The registered Nurse is a role model in the delivery of evidence based care.

Active participation in Clinical governance required.

Please submit a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Desired Skills:

ICU experience essential.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

Learn more/Apply for this position