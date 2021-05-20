Registered Nurse ICU Trained (Jhb)

Our client, 346 bedded private hospital requires a Registered Nurse who meets the following requirements:
Key requirements:
- Registration with South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse.
- Critical Care Qualified
- ICU experience essential.
- Private Hospital experience required.
- Extensive knowledge of modern nursing care principles and practices in the highly specialised field.
Key responsibilities:
- Responsible for direct/ indirect nursing care of patient or group of patients.
- Assessing; planning; executing and supervising the implementation of care to meet patients needs.
- The registered Nurse is a role model in the delivery of evidence based care.
- Active participation in Clinical governance required.
Please submit a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council