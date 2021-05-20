Retail Sales Manager (Fresh Foods/FMCG) at O’Brien Recruitment

To grow Retail sales year-on-year in line with budget and forecasted consumer demands.

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Retail Manager will be responsible for developing and

implementing a retail business strategy that drives sales and maximises net profit.

Key to this will be the delivery of exceptional operational standards across digital and physical

store formats and ensuring that the Company maximises opportunities afforded through their

innovative product ranges and customer-led business practices

This newly created position will act as the face of Retail managing all Customer

communications and oversee all daily operations.

Formal Qualification Required:

Degree or diploma in marketing, business, retail, merchandising or similar field.

Experience Required:

Functional: 5+ years of relevant experience managing and growing retail sales

Industry: Retail preferably within Fresh food / FMCG

Retail business experience including relevant multi-site management gained within FMCG

Must be able to demonstrate the ability to contribute and successfully deliver against a retail

business strategy.

Must possess a track record of increasing and sustaining sales growth and profitability.

Manage and monitor stores sales performance KPIs and targets to maximise profitability.

2 Manage all day-to-day operations of both the e-commerce store and the Hout Bay store

3. Manage all contact with customers both face-to-face instore and online,

4. Providing a personalised customer service experience of the highest level

5. Review online orders for special requests and overall product demand.

6. Identify and optimise promotional opportunities to drive Customer sales & loyalty, ensuring

these are coordinated with wider Company initiatives.

7. Fulfill online and brick-and-mortar orders to complete delivery or process returns.

8. Define the product strategy and roadmap through collaborating with the Managing Director.

9. Deliver MRDs (Market Requirements Document) and PRDs (Product Requirements

Document) with prioritised features and corresponding justification.

10. Be an expert with respect to the competition.

11. Brief press, advertising agency and other experts to fulfil the communication and

development of new products.

12. Take leadership of the Retail brand within the organisational structure.

13. Set pricing to meet revenue and profitability goals.

14. Work with external third parties to assess partnerships and licensing opportunities.

15. Develop sales tools and promotional activities to increase overall revenue and meet targets.

DIRECT & INDIRECT REPORTS

Direct Reports:

None

KEY COLLABORATIONS

Sales team

Inventory

Logistics

Finance team

Marketing resources

Suppliers

Marketing Agency

Knowledge & skills required:

Excellent communication, customer service, and selling skills.

Influencing and negotiation skills.

Well-developed interpersonal skills.

Commercially sound with a good understanding of profit and loss accounting.

Excellent organisation skills, able to prioritise tasks according to urgency.

A collaborative team player concerned with the team success as well as individual

performance.

Learn more/Apply for this position