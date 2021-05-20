Sales Consultant at O’Brien Recruitment

Expected Salary: R10,000 (plus comm. after successfully completing
the probationary period)
The successful candidate must be able to provide and drive world class sales by
answering any questions customers may have about the products on offer. The Sales
Consultant will act as a liaison between the customer and the company and must be able
to efficiently (and patiently) interact with both customers and colleagues, closing deals and
ensuring all processes are followed. Demonstrating advanced product knowledge is nonnegotiable when selling the products to customers in order to meet their needs and expectations. With a strong focus on upselling, the candidate must look for new ways to
make products attractive to customers. The candidate needs to understand how to make
products appealing to customers based on the customers environment and the current
industry trends, with a strong focus on after sales care. The candidate will work with the
marketing department to develop new sales strategies.
Over and above this, the candidate:
– Must be a time orientated, friendly, sales peoples person with great written and verbal
communication skills.
– Must be assertive, yet still maintaining respect with customers and colleagues alike.
– Must be reliable and build up relationships with customers and gain credibility
– Must be able to display (excellent) listening skills