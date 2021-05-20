Sales Representative – Port Elizabeth at Headhunters

Our client operating in the FMCG sector is looking for an experienced Sales Representative – Port Elizabeth.
Criteria:
- Matric certificate
- Sales rep experience a prerequisite
- Experience in FMCG is considered an advantage
- Highly self-motivated, energetic and the ability to motivate others
- Ability to interact and communicate on all levels
- Strong planning and organisational skills
- Customer Orientated
- Honest, trustworthy and highly motivated
- Good, sound, reliable track record
- Ability to be assertive and high level of integrity
- Willingness to work overtime
- A positive attitude and always striving to do your best.
- Valid drivers licence
- Fully computer literate in Outlook (email) Excel (spreadsheets) & Word
Responsible:
- Responsible for driving sales and placing orders for designated stores as per route schedule
- Completing fill in orders as may be required
- Floor walk to be undertaken during call on store
- Display building & acquiring additional display areas and price flashers
- Controlling stock rotation ie. Short dated and expired stock
- Negotiating with store manager regarding advertised products & promotions and additional space & display areas
- Controlling & managing shelf pricing, pricing flashers, product flows and maximizing forward share for all principles in stores
- Completing all required principal report forms and trackers when requested
- Completing weekly price surveys
- Motivate and manage the merchandisers in your assigned stores, ensuring they are implementing the requirements of their positions in stores
- Responsible for submitting photos of all areas of activity when necessary
- Responsible for attending to returns within the store
- Attend 7am Monday morning meetings
- Most importantly making sure your stores are fully stocked at all times