Sales Representative – Port Elizabeth at Headhunters

Our client operating in the FMCG sector is looking for an experienced Sales Representative – Port Elizabeth.

Criteria:

Matric certificate

Sales rep experience a prerequisite

Experience in FMCG is considered an advantage

Highly self-motivated, energetic and the ability to motivate others

Ability to interact and communicate on all levels

Strong planning and organisational skills

Customer Orientated

Honest, trustworthy and highly motivated

Good, sound, reliable track record

Ability to be assertive and high level of integrity

Willingness to work overtime

A positive attitude and always striving to do your best.

Valid drivers licence

Fully computer literate in Outlook (email) Excel (spreadsheets) & Word

Responsible:

Responsible for driving sales and placing orders for designated stores as per route schedule

Completing fill in orders as may be required

Floor walk to be undertaken during call on store

Display building & acquiring additional display areas and price flashers

Controlling stock rotation ie. Short dated and expired stock

Negotiating with store manager regarding advertised products & promotions and additional space & display areas

Controlling & managing shelf pricing, pricing flashers, product flows and maximizing forward share for all principles in stores

Completing all required principal report forms and trackers when requested

Completing weekly price surveys

Motivate and manage the merchandisers in your assigned stores, ensuring they are implementing the requirements of their positions in stores

Responsible for submitting photos of all areas of activity when necessary

Responsible for attending to returns within the store

Attend 7am Monday morning meetings

Most importantly making sure your stores are fully stocked at all times

Learn more/Apply for this position