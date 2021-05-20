Sales Representative – Port Elizabeth at Headhunters

May 20, 2021

Our client operating in the FMCG sector is looking for an experienced Sales Representative – Port Elizabeth.

Criteria:

  • Matric certificate
  • Sales rep experience a prerequisite
  • Experience in FMCG is considered an advantage
  • Highly self-motivated, energetic and the ability to motivate others
  • Ability to interact and communicate on all levels
  • Strong planning and organisational skills
  • Customer Orientated
  • Honest, trustworthy and highly motivated
  • Good, sound, reliable track record
  • Ability to be assertive and high level of integrity
  • Willingness to work overtime
  • A positive attitude and always striving to do your best.
  • Valid drivers licence
  • Fully computer literate in Outlook (email) Excel (spreadsheets) & Word

Responsible:

  • Responsible for driving sales and placing orders for designated stores as per route schedule
  • Completing fill in orders as may be required
  • Floor walk to be undertaken during call on store
  • Display building & acquiring additional display areas and price flashers
  • Controlling stock rotation ie. Short dated and expired stock
  • Negotiating with store manager regarding advertised products & promotions and additional space & display areas
  • Controlling & managing shelf pricing, pricing flashers, product flows and maximizing forward share for all principles in stores
  • Completing all required principal report forms and trackers when requested
  • Completing weekly price surveys
  • Motivate and manage the merchandisers in your assigned stores, ensuring they are implementing the requirements of their positions in stores
  • Responsible for submitting photos of all areas of activity when necessary
  • Responsible for attending to returns within the store
  • Attend 7am Monday morning meetings
  • Most importantly making sure your stores are fully stocked at all times

