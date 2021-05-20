SAP ABAP Developer

Senior Analyst Programmer (SAP ABAP) required at the JHB Head Office of a national concern in the services industry.

Minimum Requirements

Information Technology Diploma or Degree

6+ years SAP ABAP development experience.

Ability to develop software according to best practice, display good knowledge of ABAP, SQL database: Oracle, MSSQL and investigate optimal connectivity protocols to third party systems.

Knowledge of: ABAP proxies; ABAP coding; Workflows; Web Dynpros; Ui5; Netweaver Gateway; OData

Overview of duties

Analysis, design and implementation of various applications throughout the group.

Development of new interfaces using SAP ABAP, analysing system issues and finding suitable solutions, incident and problem management.

Support of technical interfaces and correction / attending to failed business transactions in the SAP space.

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP

development

programming

