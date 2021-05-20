SAP FI Functional Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP FI Functional Consultant to join their dynamic Team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home office rotation

Minimum Qualification Required: Degree in IT or relevant experience

Minimum years of experience: 8+ years

Technical and functional skills:

SAP FI/CO (banking advantageous)

SAP HR and SD Advantageous

SAP HANA S4

SAP ABAP debugging skills advantageous

Role Tasks:

Financial and controlling processes and FI/CO integration (eg:

Knowledge on account assignments from SD)

Good knowledge on FI line items and

Documents :Ensure accounting entries are correct in terms of GL accounts, product clusters, fields filled (ref Key1, ref key 2, assignment etc.)

HR and FI integration

Agile project methodology

DevOps

Knowledge of Confluence and Jira tools for project administration

You will be responsible for the whole software lifecycle, from design, customizing, testing, go live and operate, following the agile working model.

Delivery activities:

Understand Template

Understand Business Requirements

Validate and document requirements against Template to be presented to headquarter for decision

Check dependencies of the requested changes and align with Maintenance Application manager

Align with Functional Consultants and Developers of the team and the maintenance team.

Assure quality of Design, take responsibility for all design work

Create / check Test cases

Support with Go Live preparation and support during Go Live (could be on weekends, late evenings)

Ensure implementation according timeline

Develop solution and prepare for User Acceptance Test

Ensure Transition into line

Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hypercare phase as well as Year-End activities (end of Dec/beginning of January)

Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents)

Follow ITPM approach

