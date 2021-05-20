An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP FI Functional Consultant to join their dynamic Team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home office rotation
Minimum Qualification Required: Degree in IT or relevant experience
Minimum years of experience: 8+ years
Technical and functional skills:
- SAP FI/CO (banking advantageous)
- SAP HR and SD Advantageous
- SAP HANA S4
- SAP ABAP debugging skills advantageous
Role Tasks:
- Financial and controlling processes and FI/CO integration (eg:
- Knowledge on account assignments from SD)
- Good knowledge on FI line items and
- Documents :Ensure accounting entries are correct in terms of GL accounts, product clusters, fields filled (ref Key1, ref key 2, assignment etc.)
- HR and FI integration
- Agile project methodology
- DevOps
- Knowledge of Confluence and Jira tools for project administration
You will be responsible for the whole software lifecycle, from design, customizing, testing, go live and operate, following the agile working model.
Delivery activities:
- Understand Template
- Understand Business Requirements
- Validate and document requirements against Template to be presented to headquarter for decision
- Check dependencies of the requested changes and align with Maintenance Application manager
- Align with Functional Consultants and Developers of the team and the maintenance team.
- Assure quality of Design, take responsibility for all design work
- Create / check Test cases
- Support with Go Live preparation and support during Go Live (could be on weekends, late evenings)
- Ensure implementation according timeline
- Develop solution and prepare for User Acceptance Test
- Ensure Transition into line
- Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hypercare phase as well as Year-End activities (end of Dec/beginning of January)
- Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents)
- Follow ITPM approach
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree