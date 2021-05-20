Security Officer at Bidvest Bank

Protecting the security and integrity of data, monitor computer networks to ensure safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information and proprietary data from cyber criminals. Identify and remediate any vulnerabilities on the network and endpoints. Proactively monitor for any threats.

Provide technical Hands-on, assistance, guidance & training to team members.

Help computer users when they need to install or learn about new security products and procedures

Interprets business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately

Deployment of patches, both Microsoft and 3rd party applications.

Ensure all endpoints have been fully patched within 30 days of patch release date.

Ensure Anti-virus is up-to-date with the latest version and pattern files.

Ensure patching agents working 100% on all endpoints.

Ensure Anti-virus agents works 100% on all endpoints.

Monitor anti-virus alerts and respond to any alerts.

Monitor Bidvest Bank’s networks for security alerts and investigate a violation when one occurs.

Install and use software/hardware, such as firewalls and data encryption programs, to protect sensitive information

Remediate results from penetration testing reports

Research the latest information technology security trends

Ensures authorised access by investigating improper access; revoking access; reporting violations

Administration of End Point Security Solutions and researching, designing & developing additional protection technologies.

Document policies, procedures and diagrams of the endpoint security environment.

Maintain information security technology management based on the industry good practice frameworks consistent with the applicable laws and regulations.

Create new ways to solve existing production security issues.

Perform vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments.

Deliver technical reports and formal papers on test findings

Respond to information security issues during each stage of a project’s lifecycle

Develop plans to safeguard computer files against accidental or unauthorised modification, destruction, or disclosure and to meet emergency data processing needs.

Basic maintenance of system

Entails interface procedures and running a specific checklist through a set if specific rules and according to a specified time limit

Providing ideas to optimise and tweak interface procedures and run

Maintaining static data (capturing requests from internal and external customers and providing feedback

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared)

Contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area

Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

Support and drive the business’s core values

Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off of training/ skills development plan

Achievement of objectives/ milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

User training on modified products i.e. when changes are made provides training to the appropriate trainers so that Branches are made aware

Qualifications and Experience

Matric

2 years IT desktop Support

Security qualificationIT qualification

5 years IT desktop support

Problem solving ability

Attention to detail

Speed of execution

Risk management skills

Proactive

Ability to work under stress / pressure

Working Conditions

Office Bound – Weekly Standby and After Hours Support Required

Desired Skills:

IT

