Security Officer at Bidvest Bank

Protecting the security and integrity of data, monitor computer networks to ensure safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information and proprietary data from cyber criminals. Identify and remediate any vulnerabilities on the network and endpoints. Proactively monitor for any threats.
- Provide technical Hands-on, assistance, guidance & training to team members.
- Help computer users when they need to install or learn about new security products and procedures
- Interprets business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately
Deployment of patches, both Microsoft and 3rd party applications.
- Ensure all endpoints have been fully patched within 30 days of patch release date.
- Ensure Anti-virus is up-to-date with the latest version and pattern files.
- Ensure patching agents working 100% on all endpoints.
- Ensure Anti-virus agents works 100% on all endpoints.
- Monitor anti-virus alerts and respond to any alerts.
- Monitor Bidvest Bank’s networks for security alerts and investigate a violation when one occurs.
- Install and use software/hardware, such as firewalls and data encryption programs, to protect sensitive information
- Remediate results from penetration testing reports
- Research the latest information technology security trends
- Ensures authorised access by investigating improper access; revoking access; reporting violations
- Administration of End Point Security Solutions and researching, designing & developing additional protection technologies.
- Document policies, procedures and diagrams of the endpoint security environment.
- Maintain information security technology management based on the industry good practice frameworks consistent with the applicable laws and regulations.
- Create new ways to solve existing production security issues.
- Perform vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments.
- Deliver technical reports and formal papers on test findings
- Respond to information security issues during each stage of a project’s lifecycle
Develop plans to safeguard computer files against accidental or unauthorised modification, destruction, or disclosure and to meet emergency data processing needs.
- Basic maintenance of system
- Entails interface procedures and running a specific checklist through a set if specific rules and according to a specified time limit
- Providing ideas to optimise and tweak interface procedures and run
Maintaining static data (capturing requests from internal and external customers and providing feedback
Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared)
- Contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
Support and drive the business’s core values
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off of training/ skills development plan
- Achievement of objectives/ milestones set out in the development plan
- Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
User training on modified products i.e. when changes are made provides training to the appropriate trainers so that Branches are made aware
Qualifications and Experience
- Matric
- 2 years IT desktop Support
- Security qualificationIT qualification
- 5 years IT desktop support
- Problem solving ability
- Attention to detail
- Speed of execution
- Risk management skills
- Proactive
- Ability to work under stress / pressure
Working Conditions
Office Bound – Weekly Standby and After Hours Support Required
Desired Skills:
- IT