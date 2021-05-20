Senior Account Executive: Asset Finance Specialist ICT and Software

May 20, 2021

Purpose of the role:
Develop a sales strategy in conjunction with Senior Management that specifically focuses on Information, Software, Communication and Technology products and develop a financial offering to the market for these products.

The role requires that the appropriate internal and external networks (suppliers and individual clients) are created and maintained to generate a strong flow of new business

The successful candidate must also ensure financial targets are achieved and that they provide a high level of client relationship management to both new and existing clients (suppliers and individual clients) which is measurable.

Key requirements

  • Minimum of five years’ experience in a sales/marketing environment with preferred industry experience in Information, Communication and Technology

  • Two years’ experience in a credit analyst / credit manager position will be advantageous, particularly if from a banking / finance

  • Minimum of two years’ experience in an Asset finance of Technology environment is preferable
  • A good understanding of credit and risk in a lending environment would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Sales and marketing
  • Credit Analyst
  • Credit Manager
  • Asset Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Risk
  • Lending environment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Leading Bank

Learn more/Apply for this position