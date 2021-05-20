Senior Account Executive: Asset Finance Specialist ICT and Software

Purpose of the role:

Develop a sales strategy in conjunction with Senior Management that specifically focuses on Information, Software, Communication and Technology products and develop a financial offering to the market for these products.

The role requires that the appropriate internal and external networks (suppliers and individual clients) are created and maintained to generate a strong flow of new business

The successful candidate must also ensure financial targets are achieved and that they provide a high level of client relationship management to both new and existing clients (suppliers and individual clients) which is measurable.

Key requirements

Minimum of five years’ experience in a sales/marketing environment with preferred industry experience in Information, Communication and Technology

Two years’ experience in a credit analyst / credit manager position will be advantageous, particularly if from a banking / finance

Minimum of two years’ experience in an Asset finance of Technology environment is preferable

A good understanding of credit and risk in a lending environment would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Sales and marketing

Credit Analyst

Credit Manager

Asset Finance

Information Technology

Risk

Lending environment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Leading Bank

Learn more/Apply for this position