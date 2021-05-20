Senior Account Executive: Asset Finance Specialist ICT and Software

Purpose of the role:
Develop a sales strategy in conjunction with Senior Management that specifically focuses on Information, Software, Communication and Technology products and develop a financial offering to the market for these products.
The role requires that the appropriate internal and external networks (suppliers and individual clients) are created and maintained to generate a strong flow of new business
The successful candidate must also ensure financial targets are achieved and that they provide a high level of client relationship management to both new and existing clients (suppliers and individual clients) which is measurable.
Key requirements
-
Minimum of five years’ experience in a sales/marketing environment with preferred industry experience in Information, Communication and Technology
-
Two years’ experience in a credit analyst / credit manager position will be advantageous, particularly if from a banking / finance
- Minimum of two years’ experience in an Asset finance of Technology environment is preferable
- A good understanding of credit and risk in a lending environment would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Sales and marketing
- Credit Analyst
- Credit Manager
- Asset Finance
- Information Technology
- Risk
- Lending environment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Leading Bank