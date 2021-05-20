Senior Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic Team.
Location:
Midrand / Menlyn / Home office rotation
Qualification:
Degree in IT or relevant experience
Years of Experience:
7+ years
Level of Experience:
Expert
Technical/ Functional Skills:
- Experience building user interfaces (based on Angular) for complex enterprise applications.
- The ability to simplify complex concepts and build a framework that can, subsequent to the build be easily supported.
- Profound experience in software development of angular applications.
- Experience in designing front end interfaces using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, Ajax and AngularJS.
- Experience and ability to produce complex user interfaces that are designed by a UI expert exactly.
- A good feeling for architecture and architecture patterns
- Good knowledge of continuous integration and tools of the CI/CD environment of the Client(e.g. Git, Jenkins).
- Experience in writing high quality code backed by automated tests.
- Very good knowledge of agile development methods (e.g. SCRUM, Less, DevOps, extreme programming, agile requirements management).
- Knowledge of Java, web-technologies, and internet security.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- Jquery
- Ajax
- AngularJS
- CI
- GIT
- Jenkins
- SCRUM
- LESS
- DevOps
- fullstack
- full stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years