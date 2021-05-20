Senior Java Developer

May 20, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic Team.

Location:
Midrand / Menlyn / Home office rotation

Qualification:
Degree in IT or relevant experience

Years of Experience:
7+ years

Level of Experience:
Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

  • Experience building user interfaces (based on Angular) for complex enterprise applications.
  • The ability to simplify complex concepts and build a framework that can, subsequent to the build be easily supported.
  • Profound experience in software development of angular applications.
  • Experience in designing front end interfaces using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, Ajax and AngularJS.
  • Experience and ability to produce complex user interfaces that are designed by a UI expert exactly.
  • A good feeling for architecture and architecture patterns
  • Good knowledge of continuous integration and tools of the CI/CD environment of the Client(e.g. Git, Jenkins).
  • Experience in writing high quality code backed by automated tests.
  • Very good knowledge of agile development methods (e.g. SCRUM, Less, DevOps, extreme programming, agile requirements management).
  • Knowledge of Java, web-technologies, and internet security.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • JavaScript
  • Jquery
  • Ajax
  • AngularJS
  • CI
  • GIT
  • Jenkins
  • SCRUM
  • LESS
  • DevOps
  • fullstack
  • full stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

