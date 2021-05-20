Senior Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic Team.

Location:

Midrand / Menlyn / Home office rotation

Qualification:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Years of Experience:

7+ years

Level of Experience:

Expert

Technical/ Functional Skills:

Experience building user interfaces (based on Angular) for complex enterprise applications.

The ability to simplify complex concepts and build a framework that can, subsequent to the build be easily supported.

Profound experience in software development of angular applications.

Experience in designing front end interfaces using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, Ajax and AngularJS.

Experience and ability to produce complex user interfaces that are designed by a UI expert exactly.

A good feeling for architecture and architecture patterns

Good knowledge of continuous integration and tools of the CI/CD environment of the Client(e.g. Git, Jenkins).

Experience in writing high quality code backed by automated tests.

Very good knowledge of agile development methods (e.g. SCRUM, Less, DevOps, extreme programming, agile requirements management).

Knowledge of Java, web-technologies, and internet security.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

Jquery

Ajax

AngularJS

CI

GIT

Jenkins

SCRUM

LESS

DevOps

fullstack

full stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

