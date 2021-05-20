Senior Java Software Developer – Semi Remote – up to R950 per hour (long term) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A high energy atmosphere is urgently looking for an exceptional Senior Software Java Developer who is highly skilled in Spring Boot to join a top engineering group that puts the forward in forward-thinking manufacturing and technology.

Some of the cool tasks include providing development of features in collaboration with partners in Munich, Travel to Munich and propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

If you are big on sharing knowledge and ideas, this is for you! Join a team that encourages solution driven thinking in an efficient and vibrant environment.

Technical Skills:

8+ years commercial coding with Java and related technologies

Spring Boot

Spring Framework

JAVA EE

JIRA

Confluence

Bitbucket

JAVA

Docker

Hibernate

AWS

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

TDD

IntelliJ

KAFKA

Reference Number for this position is GZ52705 which is a contract rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home office offering a long term contract rate of between R800 to R950 PH negotiable on experience and ability.

Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

