Senior SAP BI.BW expert

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior SAP [URL Removed] expert to join their dynamic team

Minimum years of experience : 8 + Years

Technical/Functional Skills :

SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and HanaStudio skills is essential.

SAP ABAP competence is essential.

BW4Hana experience will be beneficial.

SAP BO experience (Lumira & WEBI) is essential.

SAP BW-IP Knowledge will be beneficial.

SAP Analytics Cloud will be beneficial.

You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of test cases. Moreover you will be responsible for the definition of functional requirements with the business departments.

Your technical background will enable you to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.

Responsibilities :

Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required).

Create system proposals/ functional designs based on the business requirements Make User Stories ready for Implementation “DoR”

Review system proposals/ functional designs and developments according to BMW architecture and developer guidelines including technical release of deliverables provided by other development partners

Review development requests and release plans to

determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.

Assist the business responsible with technical acceptance tests.

Collaborate with Super Users and fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Configure and deliver SAP solutions including technical and end user documentation, processes and training as required by the project.

Provide 3rd level support as and when required

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

Data Modelling

HanaStudio

ABAP

BW4HANA

BO

Analytics

Lumira

SAPABAP

IP Knowledge

7.5

WEBI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

