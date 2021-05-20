Senior Software Developer

Well established IT Company is looking for a Senior Software Developer based in Durban

Minimum Requirements:

5+ year’s commercial Software Development experience.

Highly skilled in C#, Entity Framework, MSSQL and MVC – Microsoft stack.

Skilful in Bootstrap, TDD, Angular, KnockoutJS (would be an advantage)

A leader in setting up Design Patterns.

Experience in Visual Studio 2017 +, .NET Framework 4+, ASP. NET, .Net core (would be an advantage)

Experience with multitier applications with high security.

Experience with high volume public-facing Web applications.

Advantageous:

Completed or studying towards a relevant Degree or Diploma.

Software Experience:

C#, Entity Framework, MSSQL and MVC – Microsoft stack.

Bootstrap, TDD (advantageous), Angular JS.

A leader in setting up Design Patterns.

Skills and Competencies:

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Impressive planning, organisational and time management skills.

Demonstrates exceptional attention to detail and enthusiasm.

Ability to take accountability and impressive problem-solving skills.

Demonstrates an exceptional level of customer service and high-quality standards.

Key responsibilities:

Design and implement MVC Web-based projects.

Be involved with planning meetings, documentation and testing.

Use of Entity Framework, Bootstrap, Angular, KnockoutJS (would be an advantage)

Architecting multi-tier applications.

Take responsibility and understand software security features.

Create WebAPI services communicating to web applications.

Good eye for design and usability.

Understanding high transactional environments.

Undertake Code and peer reviews and understanding of design patterns.

Manage the design, delivery and continuous improvement of software solutions across the organization in support of increasing the organization’s levels of automation and innovation.

Work closely with Team Leader and Project Manager to achieve business goals.

Partner with individual operational departments to provide technical solutions to business requirement, manage expectation and ensure the delivered solution is fit for purpose and is delivered on time based on provided deadlines.

Utilize a variety of Technical tools that are provided to ensure maximum effectiveness of IT solutions.

These tools will be based on industry best practices.

Must be a leader that sets the standard and expectations through example in his/her conduct, work ethic, integrity and character. Must be an inspiration to others and set a level of coding standards that need to be a benchmark for others to follow.

Demonstrated ability to successfully develop, adapt and deliver Software solutions utilizing skills in software design, program design and development using the latest software development methodologies. Effectively document these solutions for maintenance and hand these over for support.

Take full responsibility for tasks and projects assigned and make the necessary corrections to bring these projects into alignment with business expectation.

Lead discussions in the adoption of new technologies and be part of a committee dedicated to the continuous improvement of internal coding standards.

Ensure that the stakeholders are completely aware of the effectiveness of the solution and are trained in the correct use of the delivered software.

Create and maintain a positive and professional environment conducive to software development and mentoring.

Report on Software project deliverables to ensure all stakeholders are kept up to date on progress and ensure that deadlines are met.

Demonstrate strong communication skills, both verbal and written. Willingness to work overtime to ensure the delivery of projects assigned and communicate effectively when timelines are in danger of not being met.

Mentor Junior and intermediate developers by periodically reviewing checked in code to ensure that the standards expected are met and the logic within the code base is sound.

Assist management or the team with any other related ad-hoc duties.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

C#

Entity Framework

MS SQL

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

