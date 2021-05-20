Senior SQL Developer

May 20, 2021

Well established IT Company is looking for a Senior SQL Developer based in Durban

Purpose of the role:

  • To provide technical leadership as a Senior SQL Developer whose primary focus is to maintain and enhance the company’s MS SQL based database offering to ensure scalability / reliability and functionality of all databases
  • This role requires advanced T-SQL skills as well as the ability to mentor and guide junior team members
  • This role will report to the DBA Team Lead.

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Skills and Experience:

  • 5 – 7 years’ experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.
  • 5+ years’ experience in MSSQL-all aspects.
  • Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.
  • Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.
  • Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.
  • Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.

Responsibilities:

Database Design

  • Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.
  • Work with other Developers, Support and Production DBA’s to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.
  • Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.
  • Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within BET.
  • Set and maintain database standards including coding standards.
  • Designs, codes, tests, debugs, and documents database artefacts
  • Create complex functions, scripts, stored procedures and triggers to support application development
  • Responsible for completion of development projects
  • Works with support teams to investigate operational problems/system requirements
  • Develops business cases, requirements and performance metrics as necessary
  • Prepares detailed technical specifications documents

Database Performance

  • Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.
  • Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.
  • Develop processes for optimizing database security.
  • Performance tuning of database systems and queries.
  • Create automation for repeated database tasks.
  • Be available for on-call support as needed.
  • Proactively find and resolve long-running queries and other Databases performance bottlenecks.

Initiative and Innovation

  • Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.
  • Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team’s performance and company bottom line.
  • Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.
  • Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.
  • Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the team and to the wider group.
  • Incorporates the new abilities into the day-to-day operational activities to improve the performance of. products and systems.
  • Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.

Knowledge Share

  • Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.
  • Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.
  • Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge-sharing initiatives

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Developer
  • MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position