Well established IT Company is looking for a Senior SQL Developer based in Durban
Purpose of the role:
- To provide technical leadership as a Senior SQL Developer whose primary focus is to maintain and enhance the company’s MS SQL based database offering to ensure scalability / reliability and functionality of all databases
- This role requires advanced T-SQL skills as well as the ability to mentor and guide junior team members
- This role will report to the DBA Team Lead.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
Skills and Experience:
- 5 – 7 years’ experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.
- 5+ years’ experience in MSSQL-all aspects.
- Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.
- Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.
- Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.
- Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.
Responsibilities:
Database Design
- Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.
- Work with other Developers, Support and Production DBA’s to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.
- Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.
- Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within BET.
- Set and maintain database standards including coding standards.
- Designs, codes, tests, debugs, and documents database artefacts
- Create complex functions, scripts, stored procedures and triggers to support application development
- Responsible for completion of development projects
- Works with support teams to investigate operational problems/system requirements
- Develops business cases, requirements and performance metrics as necessary
- Prepares detailed technical specifications documents
Database Performance
- Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.
- Develop processes for optimizing database security.
- Performance tuning of database systems and queries.
- Create automation for repeated database tasks.
- Be available for on-call support as needed.
- Proactively find and resolve long-running queries and other Databases performance bottlenecks.
Initiative and Innovation
- Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.
- Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team’s performance and company bottom line.
- Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.
- Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.
- Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the team and to the wider group.
- Incorporates the new abilities into the day-to-day operational activities to improve the performance of. products and systems.
- Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.
Knowledge Share
- Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.
- Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.
- Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge-sharing initiatives
Desired Skills:
- SQL Developer
- MS SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years