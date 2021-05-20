Senior SQL Developer

Well established IT Company is looking for a Senior SQL Developer based in Durban

Purpose of the role:

To provide technical leadership as a Senior SQL Developer whose primary focus is to maintain and enhance the company’s MS SQL based database offering to ensure scalability / reliability and functionality of all databases

This role requires advanced T-SQL skills as well as the ability to mentor and guide junior team members

This role will report to the DBA Team Lead.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Skills and Experience:

5 – 7 years’ experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.

5+ years’ experience in MSSQL-all aspects.

Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.

Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.

Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.

Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.

Responsibilities:

Database Design

Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.

Work with other Developers, Support and Production DBA’s to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.

Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.

Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within BET.

Set and maintain database standards including coding standards.

Designs, codes, tests, debugs, and documents database artefacts

Create complex functions, scripts, stored procedures and triggers to support application development

Responsible for completion of development projects

Works with support teams to investigate operational problems/system requirements

Develops business cases, requirements and performance metrics as necessary

Prepares detailed technical specifications documents

Database Performance

Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.

Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.

Develop processes for optimizing database security.

Performance tuning of database systems and queries.

Create automation for repeated database tasks.

Be available for on-call support as needed.

Proactively find and resolve long-running queries and other Databases performance bottlenecks.

Initiative and Innovation

Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.

Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team’s performance and company bottom line.

Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.

Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.

Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the team and to the wider group.

Incorporates the new abilities into the day-to-day operational activities to improve the performance of. products and systems.

Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.

Knowledge Share

Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.

Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.

Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge-sharing initiatives

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

SQL Developer

MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position