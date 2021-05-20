Specialist: Legal & Compliance (12 Months Fixe

JOB DESCRIPTION
Legal Advisory Services
- Provide legal advice and legal opinions to business on proposed business arrangements;
- Once a business arrangement is approved, provide legal advice regarding structure and contracts in line with legislative requirements.
- Review, draft and/or vet contracts / agreements as and when required.
Assist with Legal Recoveries
- Conduct monitoring reviews on company and company policies and agree on recommended remedial actions with business
- Conduct reviews on AML/CFT (FICA) reporting obligations to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)
Governance Coordination
- Assist with Governance and coordination requirements of policy reviews, updating the Policy Register, coordinating with Company Secretarial regarding;
- Assist with Business Coordination within the Public Officers office in terms of documentation, collation and tracking submissions thereof;
Compliance Management
- Assist with Compliance and Risk Management Plans (CRMPs) on the new and updated key legislation and update the Regulatory Universe;
Assurance and Monitoring
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
Legal Degree and / or equivalent
2-4 years experience as a Legal Advisor / Compliance Officer in the short and long-term insurance industry.