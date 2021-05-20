Specialist: Legal & Compliance (12 Months Fixe

JOB DESCRIPTION

Legal Advisory Services

Provide legal advice and legal opinions to business on proposed business arrangements;

Once a business arrangement is approved, provide legal advice regarding structure and contracts in line with legislative requirements.

Review, draft and/or vet contracts / agreements as and when required.

Assist with Legal Recoveries

Conduct monitoring reviews on company and company policies and agree on recommended remedial actions with business

Conduct reviews on AML/CFT (FICA) reporting obligations to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)

Governance Coordination

Assist with Governance and coordination requirements of policy reviews, updating the Policy Register, coordinating with Company Secretarial regarding;

Assist with Business Coordination within the Public Officers office in terms of documentation, collation and tracking submissions thereof;

Compliance Management

Assist with Compliance and Risk Management Plans (CRMPs) on the new and updated key legislation and update the Regulatory Universe;

Assurance and Monitoring

Conduct reviews on AML/CFT (FICA) reporting obligations to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

Legal Degree and / or equivalent

2-4 years experience as a Legal Advisor / Compliance Officer in the short and long-term insurance industry.

