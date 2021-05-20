Specialist: Treasury Middle Office at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To be responsible for timely identification of potential risk, development of cost-effective controls, implementation and ongoing recommendations for Treasury (Forex) risk and to align the Treasury risk management function to international best practice.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 5 years’ Treasury Middle Office experience

Exposure to liaising at a senior management level

Ideal:

5+ Years Treasury Middle Office Risk Management experience (with experience obtained from preferably one of the large traditional banks in South Africa).

5+ Years management experience with exposure to liaising at a senior management level

Leadership experience

Qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant Honour Degree (e.g. Mathematic, Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, Economics)

A relevant post graduate qualification (e.g. Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Financial Risk Manager (FRM) or CA (SA)) is preferred

Knowledge

Minimum:

Good understanding and knowledge of accounting principles, current Basel principles and current regulations to the Banks Act.

SARB (Prudential Authority) Requirements (Supervision and Regulation)

Assets and Liquidity management

Enabling Technologies, tools and models required in this field

IFRS Accounting

Financial Systems & procedures

Analytical and financial modelling methods and practices

Ideal:

The Basel III Standardised Approach, including knowledge of future developments of Basel rules and guidance

Banks Act Regulation 43 reporting requirements including Capital Adequacy Ratio, Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Net Stable Funding Ratio requirements

Basel III rules relating to risk weighting of exposures applicable to banks operating under both the secured and unsecured loan industry

Banks Act requirements

Operating with Intermediaries and managing third party risk

Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Presentation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Adhering to Principles and Values

Relating and Networking

Writing and Reporting

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Brendon de Klerk

