Specialist: Treasury Middle Office at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To be responsible for timely identification of potential risk, development of cost-effective controls, implementation and ongoing recommendations for Treasury (Forex) risk and to align the Treasury risk management function to international best practice.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 5 years’ Treasury Middle Office experience
- Exposure to liaising at a senior management level
Ideal:
- 5+ Years Treasury Middle Office Risk Management experience (with experience obtained from preferably one of the large traditional banks in South Africa).
- 5+ Years management experience with exposure to liaising at a senior management level
- Leadership experience
Qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant Honour Degree (e.g. Mathematic, Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, Economics)
- A relevant post graduate qualification (e.g. Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Financial Risk Manager (FRM) or CA (SA)) is preferred
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Good understanding and knowledge of accounting principles, current Basel principles and current regulations to the Banks Act.
- SARB (Prudential Authority) Requirements (Supervision and Regulation)
- Assets and Liquidity management
- Enabling Technologies, tools and models required in this field
- IFRS Accounting
- Financial Systems & procedures
- Analytical and financial modelling methods and practices
Ideal:
- The Basel III Standardised Approach, including knowledge of future developments of Basel rules and guidance
- Banks Act Regulation 43 reporting requirements including Capital Adequacy Ratio, Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Net Stable Funding Ratio requirements
- Basel III rules relating to risk weighting of exposures applicable to banks operating under both the secured and unsecured loan industry
- Banks Act requirements
- Operating with Intermediaries and managing third party risk
Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Relating and Networking
- Writing and Reporting
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Brendon de Klerk