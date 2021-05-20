Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Location Menlyn/ Home office rotation
Minimum years of experience: 8+ years
Minimum qualification required:
Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience
Tasks and responsibilities:
We are looking for a Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist to join our team that are responsible for creating a scalable and reliable data platform for investigating, monitoring, analysing, and acting on real-time data.
- Onboarding of projects to Splunk PaaS.
- Define and advise project teams on strategies for application development, processes, and data onboarding on the Splunk Platform.
- Provide solution designs and technical architecture to project teams.
- Primary contact for customer requests as well as onboardings.
- Work in the agile environment
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
- Travel to Munich (when required)
Technical/Functional Skills required:
- Implements and maintains Splunk platform infrastructure and configuration for both onsite and cloud instances
- Executes new projects as well as data and user onboarding
- Knowledge of data ingest strategies for improved data quality.
- Experience with Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL)
- Strong understanding of Splunk platform configuration, web UI and Common Information Model
- Understanding of regular expressions in Splunk, Solution expert knowledge is required
Desired Skills:
