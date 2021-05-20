Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist at Sabenza IT

May 20, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location Menlyn/ Home office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 8+ years

Minimum qualification required:
Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience

Tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist to join our team that are responsible for creating a scalable and reliable data platform for investigating, monitoring, analysing, and acting on real-time data.

  • Onboarding of projects to Splunk PaaS.
  • Define and advise project teams on strategies for application development, processes, and data onboarding on the Splunk Platform.
  • Provide solution designs and technical architecture to project teams.
  • Primary contact for customer requests as well as onboardings.
  • Work in the agile environment
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
  • Travel to Munich (when required)

Technical/Functional Skills required:

  • Implements and maintains Splunk platform infrastructure and configuration for both onsite and cloud instances
  • Executes new projects as well as data and user onboarding
  • Knowledge of data ingest strategies for improved data quality.
  • Experience with Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL)
  • Strong understanding of Splunk platform configuration, web UI and Common Information Model
  • Understanding of regular expressions in Splunk, Solution expert knowledge is required

Desired Skills:

