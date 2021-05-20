Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location Menlyn/ Home office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 8+ years

Minimum qualification required:

Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience

Tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Splunk Onboarding Project Specialist to join our team that are responsible for creating a scalable and reliable data platform for investigating, monitoring, analysing, and acting on real-time data.

Onboarding of projects to Splunk PaaS.

Define and advise project teams on strategies for application development, processes, and data onboarding on the Splunk Platform.

Provide solution designs and technical architecture to project teams.

Primary contact for customer requests as well as onboardings.

Work in the agile environment

Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally

Travel to Munich (when required)

Technical/Functional Skills required:

Implements and maintains Splunk platform infrastructure and configuration for both onsite and cloud instances

Executes new projects as well as data and user onboarding

Knowledge of data ingest strategies for improved data quality.

Experience with Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL)

Strong understanding of Splunk platform configuration, web UI and Common Information Model

Understanding of regular expressions in Splunk, Solution expert knowledge is required

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of data ingest strategies

Implements and maintains Splunk platform infrastructure and configuration for both onsite and cloud instances

web UI and Common Information Model

Strong understanding of Splunk platform configuration

Learn more/Apply for this position