Supply Chain Material Coordinator

Rosslyn, Pretoria

R 35 000 + benefits

Applications invited from candidates who have a Matric + Tertiary qualification in Supply Chain Management with 5 years relevant supply chain experience. Must have an excellent knowledge of SAP and of automotive supply chain and inventory management with solid knowledge of purchasing functions to support supply chain tasks. Preference will be given to candidates who will assist the company in achieving their EE targets.

Tasks:

Setup and maintain scheduling agreements with suppliers.

Manage material costing and price variances.

Monitor and manage sales release to suppliers.

Monitor and manage ASN’s from suppliers.

Perform regular supply chain reviews to ensure that suppliers meet the required delivery timing.

Manage and develop suppliers where required.

Maintain SAP data.

Communicate concerns with management in a timely manner.

Plan, cost, obtain approval and arrange exception freight when required.

Recover abnormal costs from responsible parties.

Manage obsolescence and claim from responsible parties.

Manage run out and run in of engineering changes on components.

Manage all other logistic and purchasing requirements within operational requirements.

Desired Skills:

Matric

Supply Chain Management

SAP

Supply Chain Material Coordinator

Inventory Management

Purchasing Functions

Supply Chain Tasks

Automotive Supply Chain

