Surveyor – Australian Mining industry at Mount gibson iron

Mount Gibson Iron Limited is an established independent Australian producer of premium quality direct shipping iron ore (DSO) with assets in the Kimberley and Mid-West regions of Western Australia.

Mount Gibson’s flagship operation is the Koolan Island mine, located approximately 140km north of Derby in the Buccaneer Archipelago in the Kimberley. The mine is Australia’s highest-grade producer of direct-shipping grade hematite, with an average Ore Reserve grade of 65.5% Fe and a current mine life of +5 years.

Here at Mount Gibson, we are committed to investing in your development to help you reach your full potential. We offer a unique work experience with supportive management and career opportunities.

About the role:

We are now seeking to employ an experienced Surveyor to join the team at our Koolan Island Operation for a permanent position on an 8/6 (8 Days on 6 Days off) roster from Perth, Broome or Derby.

Reporting to the Mine Planning Superintendent the primary focus of this role is ensuring the survey control of mining activities for the site and is an essential part of the team that ensures the effective implementation of mine plans.

You’ll be responsible for supporting the operations and geotechnical teams as well as monitoring geotechnical equipment. This work will include daily mine production surveys, weekly pit plan updates and end of month surveys.

To be successful in this role, you’ll need:

Diploma of Mine Surveying or equivalent accreditation

Minimum of 2 years experience working in a similar role/ environment in open Cut mining operations – planning and production.

Senior First Aid Ticket

Western Australian C Class Driver Licence

Surpac Software experience – desirable

Open Cut survey functionality

Regulatory regime

Managing survey functionality in an open cut mining operation

Operational experience of survey equipment

Ability to think laterally and objectively in decision-making processes.

Your career with Mount Gibson Iron:

Mount Gibson Iron is looking for committed, reliable and motivated candidates who have the right attitude to achieve one goal.

Our values are at the centre of everything we do and to guide us with the behaviours expected and attitudes of our employees – Safety – Courage – Agility – Integrity – Respect –

Including your rewarding career, Mount Gibson Iron Offers:

Supportive and Inspiring Management

Professional development with on the job training and coaching

A respectful and diverse workplace where you will be valued

Inclusive environment, where you are encouraged to reach your full potential

Onsite gymnasium and a new pool (coming soon)

Financial rewards which are linked to performance reviews and business performance

A chance to work in the Buccaneer Archipelago’s, interesting and challenging geological site

This position is offered to South African citizens interested in moving to Perth, Western Australia. Visa’s and relocation assistance will be provided.

Apply now to register your interest!

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

visa and relocation services provided

