Team Leader: Call Centre at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

We are lookingfor an agile ,performance drivenoutbound sales team-leader tohelp us supervise and manage the call centre employees and activities.

You will be required to oversee the happenings of the call centre and ensure it is functioning at its best capacity to help our customers. You will also be required tocoordinate, plan & deliver day-to-day team tasks & activities in order to execute call centre transactions accurately & timeously in support of organisational policy compliance through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed SOPs

This role is based in Braamfontein – JHB

Minimum Experience

Min 2- 3 years proven experience as a call centre supervisor or similar supervisory positions.

Experience within the Financial Services sector supervising an outbound sales team in a Call centre

Proficiency withusing a Dialler – experience and experience with using an A.W.S ( Amazon Web Services ) and other cloud-based applications is an added advantage

Minimum Qualifications

R.E

NQF5 qualification/ FAIS credits

Tertiary level industry related degree/diploma is an advantage

Outputs

Process

Ensure quality of own work, minimise mistakes, coordinate and implement team process improvements and continuously improve on quality and standards.

Keep accurate and up to date records of information relating to own work area in line with standard operating procedures and performance criteria.

Coordinate team’s administrative support task execution and provide input to meet required response time, quality & service delivery standards.

Plan periodically to coordinate, process and monitor team tasks and activities effectively and efficiently to align performance objectives.

Accountable for the quality execution of own and teams’ work, within defined operating procedures, standards and work routines.

Plan for the execution of own and other’s tasks against a set framework.

Proactively identify team-based work problems, determine root-cause and apply solutions in line with established guidelines, escalating more complex problems, providing the necessary information to solve problems.

Customer

Liaise and interact with customers via approved communication channels in a positive and helpful manner.

Ensure customer satisfaction with regard to the quality of information and support provided by a team under supervision.

Ensure the professional execution of call centre tasks and activities, ensuring an excellent and accurate client service, enhancing org reputation.

Contribute to a culture of service delivery excellence, which builds positive relationships and provides an opportunity for feedback and exceptional delivery within the team aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Ensure own and team adherence to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential financial losses/wastage.

Learning and Growth

Integrate new knowledge attained through formal and informal learning opportunities and apply in the execution of own role.

Continuously assess team performance, provide timely and clear feedback on contracted outputs and provide training where appropriate.

Effectively schedule and utilise the available human resources allocated to work area to perform specified tasks.

Governance

Ensure own and team compliance with applicable risk, governance and compliance processes and procedures. Escalates identified risks.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Handling Difficult Calls (Intermediate)

Contact Centre Professional Development (Basic)

Risk Awareness (Basic)

Customer Relationship Management (Basic)

Behavioural Competencies

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Basic)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Basic)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Basic)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Basic)

Customer service orientation (Basic)

Communicating with Impact (Basic)

Customer Orientation (Basic)

We put our knowledge and insight acquired over the past 60 years, to serving a pan-African market of the future. Liberty has received its eighth certification as a Top Employer from the Top Employers Institute. See details here link

