Turner Machinist

Skills Requirements:
- Grade 12 (Matric)/N4 or equivalent
- Fitter and Turner Qualification
- Minimum of 7 years in manufacturing
Job Description
Cylinders
Responsible for the handling and co-ordination of cylinder job cards
Ensure that the set target dates are met with regards to repairs and the manufacturing of new cylinders
Co-ordinate the stripping and actual repair of cylinders
Give information of the assessment to the relevant salesperson for quotation purposes
Ensure that the drawing and bill of material (where applicable) is correct for the specific cylinder and notify drawing office if there are any changes to be made
Request and collect the correct components from stores
Inspect final products (stamping, job number, painting, dates, etc)
Manufacturing
Machining of different hydraulic components according to drawing specifications, following the job card as procedure for manufacturing
Quality checking of jobs manufactured, according to drawing issued (quality control)
Ensure that the set target dates are met.
Function
Qualified artisan. Operating universal horizontal lathe, vertical lathe or horizontal boring mills, in accordance with mute cards and drawings
Assist Factory Manager in the machine workshop as and when requested/required