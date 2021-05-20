Turner Machinist

Skills Requirements:

Grade 12 (Matric)/N4 or equivalent

Fitter and Turner Qualification

Minimum of 7 years in manufacturing

Job Description

Cylinders

Responsible for the handling and co-ordination of cylinder job cards

Ensure that the set target dates are met with regards to repairs and the manufacturing of new cylinders

Co-ordinate the stripping and actual repair of cylinders

Give information of the assessment to the relevant salesperson for quotation purposes

Ensure that the drawing and bill of material (where applicable) is correct for the specific cylinder and notify drawing office if there are any changes to be made

Request and collect the correct components from stores

Inspect final products (stamping, job number, painting, dates, etc)

Manufacturing

Machining of different hydraulic components according to drawing specifications, following the job card as procedure for manufacturing

Quality checking of jobs manufactured, according to drawing issued (quality control)

Ensure that the set target dates are met.

Function

Qualified artisan. Operating universal horizontal lathe, vertical lathe or horizontal boring mills, in accordance with mute cards and drawings

Assist Factory Manager in the machine workshop as and when requested/required

