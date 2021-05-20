Fantastic opportunity for an HR Graduate!
Well-established retail concern is looking to employ an HR Graduate as Wages Clerk / Jnr HR Assistant.
The successful incumbent will spend 6 month at the Pretoria based head office receiving on-the-job training after which she/he will be move to a branch and take responsibility for the payroll and HR function of 40 staff members.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- National Diploma / B Tech / B Com Human Resources Management
Desired Skills:
- human resources
- wages
- payroll