Wages Clerk / Jnr HR Assistant

Fantastic opportunity for an HR Graduate!

Well-established retail concern is looking to employ an HR Graduate as Wages Clerk / Jnr HR Assistant.

The successful incumbent will spend 6 month at the Pretoria based head office receiving on-the-job training after which she/he will be move to a branch and take responsibility for the payroll and HR function of 40 staff members.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

National Diploma / B Tech / B Com Human Resources Management

Desired Skills:

human resources

wages

payroll

Learn more/Apply for this position