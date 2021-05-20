Warehouse Supervisor Functions

Ensure smooth put away of inventory into the zone, manage picking, packing and inventory accuracy efficiently and in accordance with relevant processes and procedures, whilst ensuring a safe working environment.

Key Performance Areas:

Manage and improve operational performance

Ensure that all Pick notes from the Section are picked and processed accurately and on time.

Ensure Urgent Customer requirements are prioritised accordingly.

Ensure that stock destined for the Section is put away accurately and on time.

Quantities must be correct and stock must be put away in correct storage locations.

Ensure that stock accuracy of the section is in compliance with the company set standards

Recommend internal procedures and processes, which will improve effectiveness and efficiency of the section and ensure adherence.

Provide information for management forums, contributing accurate details to enable sound decision-making.

Maintain the warehouse in the respective zones

Monitor adherence to standard processes and procedures, dealing with any issues identified in a timely manner.

Report and follow up on maintenance problems such as damage to equipment and/or flooring; deal with problems by liaising with the relevant stakeholders.

Conduct daily checks to ensure that the racking and stacking of products is done in compliance with agreed processes and procedures.

Monitor the accessibility of products, in accordance with agreed staging processes, address problem areas identified appropriately.

Conduct daily visual checks on the condition of the working environment, address issues of non-compliance immediately.

Maintain the Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Conduct daily checks on the WMS dashboards, monitoring that stock is handled correctly; in terms of the process flow and allocated roles.

Confirm that standard measurement criteria are being applied; follow up on any irregularities identified in a timely manner.

Conduct random stock checks on the system, establishing the accuracy of the reflected inventory.

Provide daily, weekly and monthly reported feedback on productivity metrics; reflecting accurate information on efficiencies, by due date.

Manage the use of Material Handling Equipment

Arrange that machine operators receive the required training to operate equipment.

Check compliance with the relevant regulations in terms of use of the equipment, following up on completion of daily checklists.

Organise the safekeeping of equipment utilised, making recommendations to address potential risks appropriately.

Deal with problems relating to the use of equipment by liaising with the SHEQ Officer, ensuring timely resolution.

Employee Management

Manage the performance of direct reports in accordance with the companies performance management policy and procedure.

Identify training and development needs, implementing plans to address requirements, as appropriate.

Manage staff resources and productivity, minimizing absenteeism.

Compile work plans for the section achieving a consolidation of operational plans.

Manage staff in accordance with organizational codes and procedures so that improvement is shown.

Facilitate communication through appropriate structures and systems

Deal with queries and escalated issues in timely manner, achieving resolution.

Manage Health & Safety in the respective zones

Ensure SHEQ Policy is understood and adhered to by all team members

Identify and report potential risk within your work environment

Ensure that all incidents and accidents are reported and investigated properly in accordance with the policy.

Manage Housekeeping to world class standard.

Communicate daily SHEQ issues through Toolbox Talks