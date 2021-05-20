Warehouse Supervisor Functions
Ensure smooth put away of inventory into the zone, manage picking, packing and inventory accuracy efficiently and in accordance with relevant processes and procedures, whilst ensuring a safe working environment.
Key Performance Areas:
-
Manage and improve operational performance
-
Ensure that all Pick notes from the Section are picked and processed accurately and on time.
- Ensure Urgent Customer requirements are prioritised accordingly.
- Ensure that stock destined for the Section is put away accurately and on time.
- Quantities must be correct and stock must be put away in correct storage locations.
- Ensure that stock accuracy of the section is in compliance with the company set standards
- Recommend internal procedures and processes, which will improve effectiveness and efficiency of the section and ensure adherence.
-
Provide information for management forums, contributing accurate details to enable sound decision-making.
-
Maintain the warehouse in the respective zones
-
Monitor adherence to standard processes and procedures, dealing with any issues identified in a timely manner.
- Report and follow up on maintenance problems such as damage to equipment and/or flooring; deal with problems by liaising with the relevant stakeholders.
- Conduct daily checks to ensure that the racking and stacking of products is done in compliance with agreed processes and procedures.
- Monitor the accessibility of products, in accordance with agreed staging processes, address problem areas identified appropriately.
-
Conduct daily visual checks on the condition of the working environment, address issues of non-compliance immediately.
-
Maintain the Warehouse Management System (WMS)
-
Conduct daily checks on the WMS dashboards, monitoring that stock is handled correctly; in terms of the process flow and allocated roles.
- Confirm that standard measurement criteria are being applied; follow up on any irregularities identified in a timely manner.
- Conduct random stock checks on the system, establishing the accuracy of the reflected inventory.
-
Provide daily, weekly and monthly reported feedback on productivity metrics; reflecting accurate information on efficiencies, by due date.
-
Manage the use of Material Handling Equipment
-
Arrange that machine operators receive the required training to operate equipment.
- Check compliance with the relevant regulations in terms of use of the equipment, following up on completion of daily checklists.
- Organise the safekeeping of equipment utilised, making recommendations to address potential risks appropriately.
-
Deal with problems relating to the use of equipment by liaising with the SHEQ Officer, ensuring timely resolution.
-
Employee Management
-
Manage the performance of direct reports in accordance with the companies performance management policy and procedure.
- Identify training and development needs, implementing plans to address requirements, as appropriate.
- Manage staff resources and productivity, minimizing absenteeism.
- Compile work plans for the section achieving a consolidation of operational plans.
- Manage staff in accordance with organizational codes and procedures so that improvement is shown.
- Facilitate communication through appropriate structures and systems
-
Deal with queries and escalated issues in timely manner, achieving resolution.
-
Manage Health & Safety in the respective zones
-
Ensure SHEQ Policy is understood and adhered to by all team members
- Identify and report potential risk within your work environment
- Ensure that all incidents and accidents are reported and investigated properly in accordance with the policy.
- Manage Housekeeping to world class standard.
- Communicate daily SHEQ issues through Toolbox Talks
Minimum requirements
1. Relevant tertiary qualification
2. 3-4 years’ experience in a warehouse environment
3. Planning & organising skills
4. Quality orientation
5. Attention to detail
6. Customer focus
7. Integrity
Desired Skills:
- Warehouse
- Planning & Organising
- Attention to detail
- Warehouse materials
- Warehouse logistics
- Loading Trucks
- Fork Lift
- Picking
- Warehouse Management Systems
- Warehouse operations
- Depot Management
- SHEQ
- Warehouse Team Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus