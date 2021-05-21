Admin Assistant: Lenovo Consumer at Mustek

The Lenovo Consumer Admin Assistant is primarily responsible for administrative support to the Product Manager dealing with the Lenovo Consumer Administration. This includes support on enquiries from clients and sales nationally when [URL Removed] include, but are not limited to:

Capturing of rebate on Musteks system.

Capturing data in Excel spreadsheets as required for various rebates.

Track and monitor rebates on supplier rebate system.

Handling all verifications and cross checks to complete all rebate programme procedures timeously.

Capturing, verifying and submitting of claims to vendor as per 45 days from date of invoice.

Handling and raising of disputes on time to ensure that deadlines are met.

Assisting when Product Manager is away, provide back up support to both vendor and sales.

Attaining various reports to help track sell out vs items sold on rebates.

Responding to the queries from clients while the Product Manager is out of the office.

Assisting with administration on certain large accounts, both finance and logistics when and if necessary.

Assisting on administration when stock gets booked in when Product Manager is out of the office.

Providing back up to the Product Manager in sending product information to clients when necessary.

Keeping abreast with the latest technology and products by attending all scheduled vendor [URL Removed] and Experience:

Grade 12.

Computer literate, competent in MS Outlook and MS Excel.

Certificate in Excel basic and intermediate.

2 to 3 years experience in an IT related administrative and excel [URL Removed] and Competencies:

Excellent administrative skills.

Excellent communication and listening skills.

Contribution to team success.

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to follow up and follow through to completion of tasks.

Planning, organising and time management to ensure work is completed as per required deadlines.

Problem solving.

Data capturing in Excel Documents.

Attention to detail.