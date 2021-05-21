Agile Master

Minimum years of experience:

8-10 years experience in more than one Agile Team

At least 5 years experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

Minimum qualification required:

IT / Business Degree

Professional membership to international Agile Body

One of more of the following: Professional Scrum Master III Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum Master (scrumailliance.org) Certified SAFe Program Consultant (scaledagile.com) Certified SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com) Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org) Certified SAFe Release Train engineer (scaledagile.com)

Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)

Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

Role tasks:

Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters

Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level

Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level

Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership

Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices

Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes

Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations

Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the teams Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution

Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects

Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency. Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element

Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management

Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required

Generic Technical / Functional skills :

Previous exposure to a finance function (either being in a finance function or Agile Master for a team that services a Finance Function)

Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies

Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)

Knowledge of company, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

Data Network knowledge (advantageous)

Additional Requirements (if applicable):

German speaking advantageous.

Data Network knowledge advantageous

