Agile Master

May 21, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • 8-10 years experience in more than one Agile Team
  • At least 5 years experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

Minimum qualification required:

  • IT / Business Degree
  • Professional membership to international Agile Body
  • One of more of the following:
    • Professional Scrum Master III
    • Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum Master (scrumailliance.org)
    • Certified SAFe Program Consultant (scaledagile.com)
    • Certified SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
    • Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)
    • Certified SAFe Release Train engineer (scaledagile.com)
  • Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
  • Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

Role tasks:

  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level
  • Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership
  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
  • Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes
  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the teams Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
  • Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency. Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element
  • Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management
  • Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required

Generic Technical / Functional skills :

  • Previous exposure to a finance function (either being in a finance function or Agile Master for a team that services a Finance Function)
  • Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies
  • Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
  • Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
  • Knowledge of company, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
  • Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
  • Data Network knowledge (advantageous)

Additional Requirements (if applicable):

  • German speaking advantageous.
  • Data Network knowledge advantageous

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position