Agile Master

Minimum years of experience:
- 8-10 years experience in more than one Agile Team
- At least 5 years experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
Minimum qualification required:
- IT / Business Degree
- Professional membership to international Agile Body
- One of more of the following:
- Professional Scrum Master III
- Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum Master (scrumailliance.org)
- Certified SAFe Program Consultant (scaledagile.com)
- Certified SAFe Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
- Scale Professional Scrum (scrum.org)
- Certified SAFe Release Train engineer (scaledagile.com)
- Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)
- Project Management qualification (Advantageous)
Role tasks:
- Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level
- Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
- Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the teams Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects
- Assists with internal and external communication and improving transparency. Demonstrates the status / performance of the team as key element
- Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management
- Assists with project- and team coordination tasks when required
Generic Technical / Functional skills :
- Previous exposure to a finance function (either being in a finance function or Agile Master for a team that services a Finance Function)
- Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies
- Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
- Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
- Knowledge of company, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
- Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
- Data Network knowledge (advantageous)
Additional Requirements (if applicable):
- German speaking advantageous.
- Data Network knowledge advantageous
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
