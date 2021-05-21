Analyst Developer (Android) at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 21, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant degree in Information Technology or Software Development

Experience

  • 3-5+ years solid Android software development experience.
  • 3-5 Java & Kotlin development
  • Android 5+ and Android Studio expertise
Knowledge

Knowledge of:

  • New Google API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution
  • Using 3rd party libraries.
  • Good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store.
  • Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC); Application development; Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle; Testing practices

Ideal:

  • Knowledge of:
  • UML; Systems analysis and design; System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s licence is preferred
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

