Area Manager

Job Description:

Proven sales track record budget achievement, new business development

Thorough understanding of the FSI market with regards to competitors and economic conditions to use as a competitive advantage.

Thorough understanding of the geographical dynamics of the sales area.

Ability to formulate an effective sales strategy for the region to achieve objectives and sales targets.

Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years in the Food Services / FMCG Industry

Experience in the Dairy industry will be an advantage

Established client base and strong knowledge of the FSI Industry

Industrial FSI experience will be an advantage

Relevant Skills

Time Management

Computer Literacy Intermediate Level Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook

Analytical skills

New Business Development skills

Presentation and reporting skills

Excellent verbal and written skills

Learn more/Apply for this position