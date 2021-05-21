Area Manager

Job Description:
- Proven sales track record budget achievement, new business development
- Thorough understanding of the FSI market with regards to competitors and economic conditions to use as a competitive advantage.
- Thorough understanding of the geographical dynamics of the sales area.
- Ability to formulate an effective sales strategy for the region to achieve objectives and sales targets.
Job Requirements:
Minimum of 5 years in the Food Services / FMCG Industry
Experience in the Dairy industry will be an advantage
Established client base and strong knowledge of the FSI Industry
Industrial FSI experience will be an advantage
Relevant Skills
Time Management
Computer Literacy Intermediate Level Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook
Analytical skills
New Business Development skills
Presentation and reporting skills
Excellent verbal and written skills