Assistant GM Legal and Compliance at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a Assistant General Manager – Legal and Compliance. Client DetailsOur Client is a Multinational Foreign National Bank, with operations in multiple countries. DescriptionKey Responsibilities include.

Ensure the Bank is compliant with all AML/CFT legislations, regulatory and supervisory requirements, including Sanctions Compliance as well as aspects that overlap with other financial crimes. Ensure reputational risks and penalties arising from potential non-compliance with the aforementioned legislations/regulatory and supervisory requirements are mitigated in its entirety. Ensure the LCD AML/CFT team is effective and efficient so as to add value to the Bank. Monitor and compile relevant reports to stakeholders, including senior management, regulators and Head Office. Provide guidance and support to the AML/CFT team in fulfilling their day-to-day job requirements. Provide guidance and support to / monitoring of Business Departments regarding AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance and identify gaps and loopholes within the current policies, processes and procedures to provide effective enhancements and mitigation. Work closely with the AML/CFT team and Business Departments to draft and implement policies and procedures to ensure sufficient risk mitigation in terms of AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance. Approver of the AMLMAS User Management process, including user creation, deletion and amendment for Real Time (RT) and After Event (AE) systems as well as Enterprise Risk Assessment system. Proficient knowledge of AML/CFT related systems. Draft the Bank’s annual training plan and ensure trainings are conducted accordingly including the maintenance of approvals of training materials. Provide AML/CFT and Sanctions Compliance training to all staff. Ensure the Bank’s KYC pack is updated annually. Assist the Financial Institution team to attend to KYC review requests from correspondent banks. Draft the annual monitoring Conduct the AML/CFT compliance monitoring of Business Departments on a regular basis. Managing regulatory, internal/external auditor and Head Office auditor monitoring. Monitor and complete AML/CFT related projects, such as the Enterprise Risk Assessment. Draft and ensure the AML team’s quarterly key tasks are completed at the required standards. Make necessary arrangements for the AMLCO meeting, including overseeing the scheduling of meetings, preparation of the agenda and completion of minutes of the meetings. Perform thorough analysis and provide timeous response in relation to requests from Business Departments, ensuring that ML/FT risks are appropriately mitigated.

ProfileThe successful candidate will have the following skills and experience:

Bachelor’s degree

Law or Financial degree preferable.

CAMS, CAMS-Audit, CAMS-FCI, CGSS or relevant credential preferable.

Minimum10 years AML/CFT working experience in banking industry (knowledge of Rules and Regulations of the Prudential Authority, Companies Act, Banks Act, FICA, International Standards and requirements etc.).

General banking experience.

Job OfferMarket Related Salary.

