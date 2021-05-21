BBD joins AWS Microsoft on EC2 Service Delivery Program

BBD has achieved Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server Delivery Partner status.

The program is designed to technically validate AWS Partners that have a deep understanding of AWS services, demonstrated experience and proven customer success in delivering these services to clients.

An AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, not only does this validation confirm BBD’s deep knowledge on how to migrate and build scalable, cost effective and optimised Microsoft workloads in the AWS cloud, but further complements BBD’s existing cloud service offerings and growing AWS portfolio of certifications.

As an Amazon EC2 Delivery Partner, BBD is able to help clients plan, implement and manage cloud migrations and the modernisation of Windows-based solutions for maximised performance, security, flexibility and cost efficiency. Further to this, BBD can assist clients in offsetting the cost of simultaneously running two environments during a migration and where possible, additionally offset up to 75% of the professional services cost related to modernising these workloads.

“By leveraging AWS tools and services, alongside a proven track record of delivering scalable, secure and highly available cloud solutions, our experts are able to offer end-to-end services, ensuring a seamless journey for our clients from initiation through to maintenance” explains Jaco Venter, executive head of BBD’s MServ team.