Our client is currently looking for a BI Developer to support the business in achieving its strategic objectives.

As a BI Developer in the Business Intelligence team, you will be responsible for the design and implementation of BI solutions.

These solutions are developed for and rolled out to the global organization and help drive service delivery improvements.

Designing, developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions, including OLAP and tabular cubes

Crafting and executing SQL queries

Presenting information through dashboards and other visualizations

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and maintain SSAS cubes and dashboards in line with the required specifications

The BI Developer should display sound analytical ability and technical expertise and demonstrate good attention to detail. They should have good planning and organizing skills and display good interpersonal skills as well as the ability to work with a variety of internal stakeholders

Must have a minimum of years experience in Power BI and SQL development

2 – 4 years in a similar environment

Qualification in Information Systems or equivalent

Sound analytical ability and technical expertise

Background in data warehouse design (dimensional modelling)

Exposure to Advanced Analytics and AI is advantageous.

