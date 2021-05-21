Description:
- Our client is currently looking for a BI Developer to support the business in achieving its strategic objectives.
- As a BI Developer in the Business Intelligence team, you will be responsible for the design and implementation of BI solutions.
- These solutions are developed for and rolled out to the global organization and help drive service delivery improvements.
Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions, including OLAP and tabular cubes
- Crafting and executing SQL queries
- Presenting information through dashboards and other visualizations
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and maintain SSAS cubes and dashboards in line with the required specifications
- The BI Developer should display sound analytical ability and technical expertise and demonstrate good attention to detail. They should have good planning and organizing skills and display good interpersonal skills as well as the ability to work with a variety of internal stakeholders
- Must have a minimum of years experience in Power BI and SQL development
Requirements:
- 2 – 4 years in a similar environment
- Qualification in Information Systems or equivalent
- Sound analytical ability and technical expertise
- Background in data warehouse design (dimensional modelling)
- Exposure to Advanced Analytics and AI is advantageous.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful