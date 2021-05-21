BI Developer (EE) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you are self-driven and have a distinct appreciation for data-driven systems, then an innovative Investment Firm wants you as their next BI Developer who will be responsible for the systems that support client investment reporting and screening functionality. You will require a Degree/Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline, have at least 5 years SQL experience including stored procedures, UDFs, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging; Data integration, validation & reconciliation using SSIS, C# & Scala; SSRS, QlikView, creating data marts and data warehouses and experience interacting with business users to understand requirements and produce effective solutions.Please note this is an Employment Equity position.DUTIES: Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand user requirements.

Develop integration solutions using T-SQL, SSIS and other vendor integration tools.

ETL development to load data warehouse.

Maintain existing SSRS and QlikView report definitions to present the data.

Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Test and deploy new development.

1st Line support for nightly data warehouse integration (on a rotational basis). REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications Degree or Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline. Experience/Skills 5-8 Years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDFs, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.).

Data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS, C#, Scala).

Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, QlikView or similar).

Working experience with relational and dimensional database structures.

Design and development of data marts and data warehouses.

Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions. Advantageous Experience creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS).

AWS Cloud implementation.

Jira and GitLab.

PostgreSQL and Power BI.

Financial Services industry experience. ATTRIBUTES: Attention to detail and quality.

Problem solving.

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Able to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Works effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical skills.

Good communication. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.