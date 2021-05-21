Bookkeeper Temp 7 months

My client is in the research and diagnostic industry and is seeking a bookkeeper/receptionist to assist for a period of 7 months. This person will be responsible for greeting visitors and being first contact for clients, whilst liaising with vendors, arranging shipments, ordering stock and following up and assisting with reporting. In addition you will assist with stock take and any additional accounting duties as and when required. Great exposure to an array of duties in a warm friendly envioronment. Matric + bookkeeping diploma required combined with 2-5 years’ experience.

Desired Skills:

Stock

Ordering

Debtors

Creditors

Assistance Accounting

Learn more/Apply for this position