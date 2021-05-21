Business Development Consultant at Mancosa

MANCOSA a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education and distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT – JHB

CORE FUNCTIONS Sales, Marketing and CRM Refine and improve the business-to-business marketing strategy for Johannesburg Promote MANCOSAs products and services to both public and private sectors in an effort to achieve established targets Establish and maintain relationships with corporates and public entities to increase market share Establish and maintain relationships with MANCOSA alumni Travel locally and within SADC in an effort to expand brand awareness

QUALIFICATION (S)

A relevant Masters degree

A bachelors degree with senior management experience may be considered

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

5 years experience in the higher education sector or in a similar role Sales and marketing experience at a senior level Systems experience (CRM, LMS, SIS)

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES Must be able to work within pre-determined time frames and deadlines Must be able to speak confidently and demonstrate professionalism Must be a collegial team player Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email) Excellent writing and reporting skills Possess a high level of work ethic and confidentiality

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS Be able to work during weekends when requested Valid drivers license

