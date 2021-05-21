Minimum Requirements:
Matric or relevant Senior Certificate equivalent
MS Office Suite (especially Excel)
Minimum of 5 years Sales experience, preferably from courier industry
Desired Skills:
- Development of new business
- Develop new business revenue growth
- Prepare tenders and reports
- Approve rates for customers
- Follow up on leads
- Propose courier solutions
- Meet and exceed sales growth targets
- Make quality calls
- Submit weekly report
- Maintain client relationships
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the logistics industry requires a Business Development Manager who will be based in Cape Town.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension fund