Business Development Manager

Minimum Requirements:

Matric or relevant Senior Certificate equivalent

MS Office Suite (especially Excel)

Minimum of 5 years Sales experience, preferably from courier industry

Desired Skills:

Development of new business

Develop new business revenue growth

Prepare tenders and reports

Approve rates for customers

Follow up on leads

Propose courier solutions

Meet and exceed sales growth targets

Make quality calls

Submit weekly report

Maintain client relationships

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the logistics industry requires a Business Development Manager who will be based in Cape Town.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”).

The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension fund

Learn more/Apply for this position