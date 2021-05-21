Business Intelligence Developer (Qlik Sense / Qlikview)- Pretoria – up to R820K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of South Africa’s largest mutual society providers and a one-stop funeral insurance and burial solution, has a vacancy for a Business Intelligence Developer.

A minimum of 5 years solid experience with Business Intelligence modelling and development in Qlikview / Qlik Sense dashboarding and reporting is a must have.

You will be required to perform detailed analysis of source system data and model that data in Qlikview / Qlik Sense; Designing, developing, and testing Qlikview / Qlik Sense scripts to import data from multiple source systems; Developing, enhancing, re-engineering, maintaining, and supporting Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications to meet customer requirements and Effectively visualizing data in Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications (dashboards) to address business questions.

Requirements:

Minimum 2 years SQL experience.

Experience in developing and architecting Qlikview / Qlik Sense solutions in an enterprise environment. Experience in sourcing data from disparate systems with a good understanding of their data models and ETL processes.

Extensive experience with database systems and data modelling.

Experience administering Qlikview / Qlik Sense applications in Access Point / Sense hub, utilizing admin tools to manage system parameters, bookmarks and shared files.

Experience with Qlik Sense Visualization Extensions, Mashups, APIs, Web Integration required.

Experience with Set Analysis, Section Access, Functions (Date, Time, Keep, Join, Mapping, String and input fields), Parameters, Alternate States, Chart Box (Drill down, Drill up and Cyclic grouping), List, Table Box, Master Calendar and Data Island.

Experience with QVD / QVW capacity plans and estimates.

Hands-on professional with thorough knowledge of scripting and data source integration.

Scripting experience for e.g. JavaScript, C# or VB scripting.

Well versed in deployment methodologies and processes utilizing Qlikview / Qlik Sense

Publisher / Scheduler. Previous experience in Nprinting would be advantageous.

Experience with Natural would be an advantage. Knowledge and experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS advantageous.

Knowledge on data warehousing concepts like Star schema, Snowflake scheme, Dimension and Fact tables.

Relevant working knowledge and experience in the insurance industry.

Proven experience / knowledge with Waterfall and Agile development methodologies.

Reference Number for this position is NN53027 which is a permanent position that is remote offering a cost to company salary of up to R820K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Javascript

C#

VB scripting

Qilk

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position