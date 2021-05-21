Client Service Representative

A reputable company within the clearing and forwarding industry requires a Client Services Representative who will be based in Johannesburg, Edenvale. The purpose of the role is client liaison and the responsibility to manage clients shipping requirements for the top revenue clients as allocated to your portfolio.

Desired Skills:

Client liaison

Seek extended business from clients

Represent the company at events

Send daily status reports

Hand over shipment info

Manage client administration

Responsible for all rates

Rate proposal

Communicate buy and sell rates

Manage key accounts

Service call reports

Send estimates to clients

Query resolution

Reports

About The Employer:

Minimum Requirements:

Matric or Senior Certification equivalent

High level of Computer literacy

All modes – Air, Ocean & Road

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Freight Forwarding & Clearing

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position