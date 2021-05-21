Client Service Representative

A reputable company within the clearing and forwarding industry requires a Client Services Representative who will be based in Johannesburg, Edenvale. The purpose of the role is client liaison and the responsibility to manage clients shipping requirements for the top revenue clients as allocated to your portfolio.
Desired Skills:
- Client liaison
- Seek extended business from clients
- Represent the company at events
- Send daily status reports
- Hand over shipment info
- Manage client administration
- Responsible for all rates
- Rate proposal
- Communicate buy and sell rates
- Manage key accounts
- Service call reports
- Send estimates to clients
- Query resolution
- Reports
About The Employer:
Minimum Requirements:
Matric or Senior Certification equivalent
High level of Computer literacy
All modes – Air, Ocean & Road
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Freight Forwarding & Clearing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund