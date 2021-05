Commercial Attorney

Junior commercial associate with around 3 years pqe required for niche boutique firm.

Excellent commercal drafting experience is essential. An excellent opportunity for someone with a good commercial grounding to develop their legal career in a dynamic, established, succesfull and stable environment.

Desired Skills:

commercial drafting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Boutique commercial law firm based in Sandton

