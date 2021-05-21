Commercial Sales & Projects Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

May 21, 2021

Job Purpose:
You will manage the Commercial, Sales, Marketing, Projects, and Business Development functions to achieve growth and profitability targets.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Recognized Qualification in Sales/Marketing/Commercial/Project Management
  • 5 years’ experience in similar role
  • Analysis and interpretation of engineering drawings
  • Costings RFQ process; APQP & PPAP
  • ISO Standard
  • IATF 16949
  • Risk Assessments
  • Quality control procedures
  • Relevant legislation

Key Performance Areas:
Strategy:

  • Establish solid relationships with customers based on service, reliability, trust, consistency, and communication.

Business Development:

  • Develop and monitor annual sales plan and budgets.
  • Identify customers and new business opportunities.
  • Research market and competitors.

Commercial Management:

  • Establish product costings based on engineering drawings, CAD, samples.
  • Analyze customer profitability and take appropriate action to improve margins.
  • Establish service level agreements with customers.

Customers & Suppliers:

  • Maintain and improve relationship with internal / external customers.
  • Conduct customer visits to establish project status and identify outstanding issues /problem.
  • Maintain and improve relationship with key suppliers.

Project Strategy:

  • Develop the projects strategic plan ensure implementation.

Project Initiation:

  • Identify opportunities for improvement with internal and external customer and propose alternatives solution.
  • Conduct project feasibility studies to establish the viability of proposed projects.

Project Planning:

  • Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution.

Continuous Improvement:

  • Champion for the Continuous Improvement Program (CIP) within the plant, ensure a CIP team is active with the plant.
  • Ensure CIP log is maintained.

