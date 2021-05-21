Commercial Sales & Projects Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Job Purpose:

You will manage the Commercial, Sales, Marketing, Projects, and Business Development functions to achieve growth and profitability targets.

Minimum Requirements:



Recognized Qualification in Sales/Marketing/Commercial/Project Management

5 years’ experience in similar role

Analysis and interpretation of engineering drawings

Costings RFQ process; APQP & PPAP

ISO Standard

IATF 16949

Risk Assessments

Quality control procedures

Relevant legislation

Key Performance Areas:

Strategy:



Establish solid relationships with customers based on service, reliability, trust, consistency, and communication.

Business Development:

Develop and monitor annual sales plan and budgets.

Identify customers and new business opportunities.

Research market and competitors.

Commercial Management:

Establish product costings based on engineering drawings, CAD, samples.

Analyze customer profitability and take appropriate action to improve margins.

Establish service level agreements with customers.

Customers & Suppliers:

Maintain and improve relationship with internal / external customers.

Conduct customer visits to establish project status and identify outstanding issues /problem.

Maintain and improve relationship with key suppliers.

Project Strategy:

Develop the projects strategic plan ensure implementation.

Project Initiation:

Identify opportunities for improvement with internal and external customer and propose alternatives solution.

Conduct project feasibility studies to establish the viability of proposed projects.

Project Planning:

Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution.

Continuous Improvement:

Champion for the Continuous Improvement Program (CIP) within the plant, ensure a CIP team is active with the plant.

Ensure CIP log is maintained.

