Commercial Sales & Projects Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Job Purpose:
You will manage the Commercial, Sales, Marketing, Projects, and Business Development functions to achieve growth and profitability targets.
Minimum Requirements:
- Recognized Qualification in Sales/Marketing/Commercial/Project Management
- 5 years’ experience in similar role
- Analysis and interpretation of engineering drawings
- Costings RFQ process; APQP & PPAP
- ISO Standard
- IATF 16949
- Risk Assessments
- Quality control procedures
- Relevant legislation
Key Performance Areas:
Strategy:
- Establish solid relationships with customers based on service, reliability, trust, consistency, and communication.
Business Development:
- Develop and monitor annual sales plan and budgets.
- Identify customers and new business opportunities.
- Research market and competitors.
Commercial Management:
- Establish product costings based on engineering drawings, CAD, samples.
- Analyze customer profitability and take appropriate action to improve margins.
- Establish service level agreements with customers.
Customers & Suppliers:
- Maintain and improve relationship with internal / external customers.
- Conduct customer visits to establish project status and identify outstanding issues /problem.
- Maintain and improve relationship with key suppliers.
Project Strategy:
- Develop the projects strategic plan ensure implementation.
Project Initiation:
- Identify opportunities for improvement with internal and external customer and propose alternatives solution.
- Conduct project feasibility studies to establish the viability of proposed projects.
Project Planning:
- Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution.
Continuous Improvement:
- Champion for the Continuous Improvement Program (CIP) within the plant, ensure a CIP team is active with the plant.
- Ensure CIP log is maintained.