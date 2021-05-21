Communications Specialist at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To support and assist the Manager: Content and PR with the development and implementation of the integrated Content and PR strategy that spans across all internal and external marketing channels and platforms, to advance Capitec Bank’s brand identity.
- To ensure all Content and PR aligns with the strategic objectives of Capitec Bank by formulating, implementing and managing plans and activities to complement and support business objectives.
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience working within an advertising agency or communications or marketing department or similar high pressure environment, of which;
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in social media/brand/digital communication strategy
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in content
- 3 years’ experience in PR
- 3 years experience of managing a team and driving complex projects
- Experience working with influencers
Ideal:
- Previous exposure to customer relations, brand activation and brand management
- Proven experience in strategic planning for a communications function
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant degree
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
- Influencer marketing
- Integrated social / digital communications industry & marketing
- Messaging through digital and multimedia channels
- On line community management
- Social media platforms (i.e. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)
- Native advertising
- Internal communications and marketing
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- The financial landscape
- Media/PR communications industry
- Difference between communication and marketing in messaging
- Capitec Bank Operations and Head Office departments Capitec Bank brand, its positioning and personality
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Leadership Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Relating and Networking
- Writing and Reporting
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Cleo Tammy Hendricks