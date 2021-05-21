Communications Specialist at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To support and assist the Manager: Content and PR with the development and implementation of the integrated Content and PR strategy that spans across all internal and external marketing channels and platforms, to advance Capitec Bank’s brand identity.

To ensure all Content and PR aligns with the strategic objectives of Capitec Bank by formulating, implementing and managing plans and activities to complement and support business objectives.

Experience

Min:

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience working within an advertising agency or communications or marketing department or similar high pressure environment, of which; 3 – 5 years’ experience in social media/brand/digital communication strategy 3 – 5 years’ experience in content 3 years’ experience in PR 3 years experience of managing a team and driving complex projects

Experience working with influencers

Ideal:

Previous exposure to customer relations, brand activation and brand management

Proven experience in strategic planning for a communications function

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant degree

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

Influencer marketing

Integrated social / digital communications industry & marketing

Messaging through digital and multimedia channels

On line community management

Social media platforms (i.e. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)

Native advertising

Internal communications and marketing

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

The financial landscape

Media/PR communications industry

Difference between communication and marketing in messaging

Capitec Bank Operations and Head Office departments Capitec Bank brand, its positioning and personality

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Leadership Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Deciding and Initiating Action

Adapting and Responding to Change

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Relating and Networking

Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Cleo Tammy Hendricks

