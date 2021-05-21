Customer Contact Centre Admin Support

Our client, within the Finance industry seeks a meticulous and well organised candidate to appoint in the role of Customer Contact Centre: Admin Support based in Umhlanga. The successful candidate will ensure full support is given to the Sales Consultants regarding loan applications and client service.

Key Duties

Effective Sales Support to Sales Consultants

Pull Consultant pipeline reports daily.

Daily email follow-up with New Business and Valuations department.

Capturing of complete application on Halo from ITC stage.

Check client applications meet credit criteria and release to new business.

Checking, sorting, and releasing documents to datastore on submission

Send a list of documents outstanding, missing, or incomplete to consultants.

Record client applications on the daily tracking sheet.

Keep copies of applications and documentation for back up on client files.

Follow up on Valuations.

Return incomplete applications to consultants for follow up.

Follow up on consultant and New Business queries.

Assist consultant with queries and advise them of same via email should you not be able to assist.

Perform deeds searches, consolidate bank statements where required, do principle. links and business ITC reports, observe agreed office hours.

Consolidate bank statements.

Capture applications if a consultant is absent for a few days.

Contribute to positive Branch Morale.

Effective Client Liaison

Follow up on registration queries if/when necessary.

Check workflow for person dealing with application and contact.

Liaise with clients and consultants when necessary or advised.

Update Team Leader with consultant document submissions daily

Adhoc duties

Relieve the consultant when necessary.

Assist Team Leader with preparation of month end figures and spreadsheets when necessary. Update consultant details.

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

Desired Skills:

Matric Certificate in Business Administration would be advantageous. –

Minimum of 2 to 3 years Admin/Sales Support experience in Finance/Banking Industry –

Microsoft suite (Intermediate) –

Data Capturing essential –

Preferably bilingual –

Strong Admin skills –

Strong client service focus and good telephone etiquette –

Must be able to work under pressure.

Learn more/Apply for this position