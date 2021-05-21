Data Modeller

We are recruiting for a Data Modeller Minimum Exoerience:

* 5 years + relevant experience as well as experience in the Data Modeling discipline

* A good understanding of data and information management practise; a firm understanding of DMBOK would be advantageous.

* Able to demonstrate practical experience as a data modeller in a data modelling project.

* Experience in creating conceptual, logical and physical data model.

* Experience working with RDBMS platforms (e.g. SQL Server, Oracle, Netezza, Teradata, DB2)

* Hands on experience in using data modelling tool sets

* Knowledge of technical and business metadata.

* Understanding of banking and financial services.

Minimum Qualifications:

* BSc Computer Science / Information Systems

* BTech in Information Technology

About The Employer:

.

Learn more/Apply for this position