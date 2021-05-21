We are recruiting for a Data Modeller Minimum Exoerience:
* 5 years + relevant experience as well as experience in the Data Modeling discipline
* A good understanding of data and information management practise; a firm understanding of DMBOK would be advantageous.
* Able to demonstrate practical experience as a data modeller in a data modelling project.
* Experience in creating conceptual, logical and physical data model.
* Experience working with RDBMS platforms (e.g. SQL Server, Oracle, Netezza, Teradata, DB2)
* Hands on experience in using data modelling tool sets
* Knowledge of technical and business metadata.
* Understanding of banking and financial services.
Minimum Qualifications:
* BSc Computer Science / Information Systems
* BTech in Information Technology
About The Employer:
.