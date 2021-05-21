Data Scientist at Profile Personnel

Data Scientist required for automotive manufacturing company based in Port Elizabeth. You will be responsible for implementing data analytics solutions and technology to achieve high quality analytics solutions. Your role will also include identifying and delivering advanced data analytics cases.

Responsibilities:

Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets

Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling

Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results

Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions

Support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities

Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions

Guide and mentor junior team members

Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied

Requirements:

Degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Information Systems

Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/ machine learning within the automotive industry

Experience in MS Azure Data Lake, Databricks and Synapse and Analysis Services

Must have worked on Python/R/Java with machine learning algorithms such neural nets and SVMs

Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions

Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow

Experience in MS Power BI, SQL Analysis Services, SQL Database Development

Good understanding of general business processes

Delivered technical trainings to different stakeholders

Attractive package on offer.

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

