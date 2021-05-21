Datacentrix gains Sage Intacct multi-tenant cloud solution provider status

Datacentrix, has extended its partnership with Sage, earning its status as an official local solution provider for Sage Intacct, the organisation’s cloud-based financial management and accounting software.

An existing Certified Sage ERP X3 Partner and Sage 300 Partner; this latest achievement will allow Datacentrix to help small to mid-sized enterprises (of between 20 and 2 500 employees), gain the benefits of a multi-tenant cloud financial management solution.

“Sage Intacct has been recognised by research and advisory company, Gartner, as a Visionary for the fourth year running, in its 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises report,” says Shakeel Jhazbhay, GM: digital business solutions at Datacentrix.

In addition, Sage Intacct was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019 – 2020 report, receiving recognition for customer value delivered, its onboarding and implementation process, track record for customer success, and product roadmap.

Gerhard Hartman, vice-president: medium business at Sage Africa & Middle East, says: “Business partners like Datacentrix play an essential role in helping customers to unlock rapid return on their investment in Sage Intacct. Based on our strong existing relationship, we are confident that Datacentrix is well positioned to help customers optimise the value of Sage Intacct for multi-dimensional accounting and real-time decision making.”