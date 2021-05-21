Divisional Head – Water Treatment

Our client in the water treatment industry is looking for a Divisional Head to join their team in Randfontein.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Management Activities:

Drive divisional performance – Financially, Strategically and to exceed SHEQ requirements.

Continuous improvement of departmental control systems.

Selling of solutions to clients.

Continuous development and improvement of OEM equipment.

Manage workshop Manager including systems.

Hire engineers as per needs defined on staffing forecast and future requirements.

Review mechanical engineering staff performance periodically.

Inform technical staff of division and engineering goals and business performance.

Coach jobs, counsel on career and develop team members.

Develop needed infrastructure to ensure Engineering competency.

Project Activities:

Manage Procurement Manager and project personnel.

Liaise with clients on an ad-hoc basis on project development and performance.

Oversee schedule development and progress reporting.

Manage quality standards throughout project lifecycle.

Oversee cost management of projects.

Engineering Activities:

Handle mechanical engineering activities and document control systems.

Support mechanical engineers, designers and draftsmen on projects as per task needs including skills development.

Manage mechanical engineering competence and state-of-the-art expertise.

Oversee and mentor mechanical design CFD modelling.

Final review and approval of drawings with applicable standards before client issue.

Support methodical root cause analysis and resolve non-compliance in equipment performance.

Business Development:

Manage, review and signoff of all tenders and proposals

R&D Activities:

Manage development of new ideas including processes

REQUIREMENTS:

Technical Qualification – Mechanical Engineer National Diploma, Degree or Similar

Project Management Qualification – PMP or similar supported by track record

Registered ECSA Engineer – Beneficial

Government Certificate of Competence – Beneficial

Additional Abilities:

Great computer skills in regards to Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Microsoft Scheduler

Great analytical and math skills

Incredible problem-solving abilities

Ability to collaborate with many other teams

Ability to create a set of qualifications for a new product

Interpersonal skills to manage a team of engineers

Ability to give constructive criticism

Ability to make decisions quickly

Ability to drive a team and keeping them motivated

Ability to manage numerous tasks and delegate to team members

Desired Skills:

engineering

water treatment

mining

management

projects

business development

R&D

Learn more/Apply for this position