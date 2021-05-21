Divisional Head – Water Treatment

May 21, 2021

Our client in the water treatment industry is looking for a Divisional Head to join their team in Randfontein.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Management Activities:

  • Drive divisional performance – Financially, Strategically and to exceed SHEQ requirements.
  • Continuous improvement of departmental control systems.
  • Selling of solutions to clients.
  • Continuous development and improvement of OEM equipment.
  • Manage workshop Manager including systems.
  • Hire engineers as per needs defined on staffing forecast and future requirements.
  • Review mechanical engineering staff performance periodically.
  • Inform technical staff of division and engineering goals and business performance.
  • Coach jobs, counsel on career and develop team members.
  • Develop needed infrastructure to ensure Engineering competency.

Project Activities:

  • Manage Procurement Manager and project personnel.
  • Liaise with clients on an ad-hoc basis on project development and performance.
  • Oversee schedule development and progress reporting.
  • Manage quality standards throughout project lifecycle.
  • Oversee cost management of projects.

Engineering Activities:

  • Handle mechanical engineering activities and document control systems.
  • Support mechanical engineers, designers and draftsmen on projects as per task needs including skills development.
  • Manage mechanical engineering competence and state-of-the-art expertise.
  • Oversee and mentor mechanical design CFD modelling.
  • Final review and approval of drawings with applicable standards before client issue.
  • Support methodical root cause analysis and resolve non-compliance in equipment performance.

Business Development:

  • Manage, review and signoff of all tenders and proposals

R&D Activities:

  • Manage development of new ideas including processes

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Technical Qualification – Mechanical Engineer National Diploma, Degree or Similar
  • Project Management Qualification – PMP or similar supported by track record
  • Registered ECSA Engineer – Beneficial
  • Government Certificate of Competence – Beneficial

Additional Abilities:

  • Great computer skills in regards to Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Microsoft Scheduler
  • Great analytical and math skills
  • Incredible problem-solving abilities
  • Ability to collaborate with many other teams
  • Ability to create a set of qualifications for a new product
  • Interpersonal skills to manage a team of engineers
  • Ability to give constructive criticism
  • Ability to make decisions quickly
  • Ability to drive a team and keeping them motivated
  • Ability to manage numerous tasks and delegate to team members

Desired Skills:

  • engineering
  • water treatment
  • mining
  • management
  • projects
  • business development
  • R&D

Learn more/Apply for this position