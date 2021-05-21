Divisional Head – Water Treatment

Our client in the water treatment industry is looking for a Divisional Head to join their team in Randfontein.
Ideal start date: as soon as possible.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Management Activities:
- Drive divisional performance – Financially, Strategically and to exceed SHEQ requirements.
- Continuous improvement of departmental control systems.
- Selling of solutions to clients.
- Continuous development and improvement of OEM equipment.
- Manage workshop Manager including systems.
- Hire engineers as per needs defined on staffing forecast and future requirements.
- Review mechanical engineering staff performance periodically.
- Inform technical staff of division and engineering goals and business performance.
- Coach jobs, counsel on career and develop team members.
- Develop needed infrastructure to ensure Engineering competency.
Project Activities:
- Manage Procurement Manager and project personnel.
- Liaise with clients on an ad-hoc basis on project development and performance.
- Oversee schedule development and progress reporting.
- Manage quality standards throughout project lifecycle.
- Oversee cost management of projects.
Engineering Activities:
- Handle mechanical engineering activities and document control systems.
- Support mechanical engineers, designers and draftsmen on projects as per task needs including skills development.
- Manage mechanical engineering competence and state-of-the-art expertise.
- Oversee and mentor mechanical design CFD modelling.
- Final review and approval of drawings with applicable standards before client issue.
- Support methodical root cause analysis and resolve non-compliance in equipment performance.
Business Development:
- Manage, review and signoff of all tenders and proposals
R&D Activities:
- Manage development of new ideas including processes
REQUIREMENTS:
- Technical Qualification – Mechanical Engineer National Diploma, Degree or Similar
- Project Management Qualification – PMP or similar supported by track record
- Registered ECSA Engineer – Beneficial
- Government Certificate of Competence – Beneficial
Additional Abilities:
- Great computer skills in regards to Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Microsoft Scheduler
- Great analytical and math skills
- Incredible problem-solving abilities
- Ability to collaborate with many other teams
- Ability to create a set of qualifications for a new product
- Interpersonal skills to manage a team of engineers
- Ability to give constructive criticism
- Ability to make decisions quickly
- Ability to drive a team and keeping them motivated
- Ability to manage numerous tasks and delegate to team members
Desired Skills:
- engineering
- water treatment
- mining
- management
- projects
- business development
- R&D