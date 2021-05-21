e-commerce Key Account Manager: Pure Players at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The eCommerce Key Account Manager will own all pure player customer relationships, execute the e-Retail strategies and drive for profitable growth of the channelClient DetailsOur client is a large global Consumer Goods organisation.DescriptionThe day to day responsibilities will consist of the following:

Retailer engagement and activity planning

Own end to end pure player retailer relationship

Lead promotional planning and budgeting across all online retailers

Innovation activity planning

Work with retailers to implement search and e-CRM plans

Lead content deployment onto all retailer sites

Identify and assess all e-Retail opportunities

Constantly collect insights and share best practices

Support eCommerce lead

ProfileThe candidate should have the following:

eCommerce Key Accounts Management experience

Commercial experience

Digital experience

FMCG – non-negotiable unless you have a digital agency background

Bachelors degree

Online retailer experience

Minimum 3 years relevant experience

Job OfferMarket-related salary

About The Employer:

Agency

