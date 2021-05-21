e-commerce Key Account Manager: Pure Players at Michael Page South Africa Limited

May 21, 2021

The eCommerce Key Account Manager will own all pure player customer relationships, execute the e-Retail strategies and drive for profitable growth of the channelClient DetailsOur client is a large global Consumer Goods organisation.DescriptionThe day to day responsibilities will consist of the following:

  • Retailer engagement and activity planning
  • Own end to end pure player retailer relationship
  • Lead promotional planning and budgeting across all online retailers
  • Innovation activity planning
  • Work with retailers to implement search and e-CRM plans
  • Lead content deployment onto all retailer sites
  • Identify and assess all e-Retail opportunities
  • Constantly collect insights and share best practices
  • Support eCommerce lead

ProfileThe candidate should have the following:

  • eCommerce Key Accounts Management experience
  • Commercial experience
  • Digital experience
  • FMCG – non-negotiable unless you have a digital agency background
  • Bachelors degree
  • Online retailer experience
  • Minimum 3 years relevant experience

Job OfferMarket-related salary

About The Employer:

Agency

Learn more/Apply for this position