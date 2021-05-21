e-commerce Key Account Manager: Pure Players at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The eCommerce Key Account Manager will own all pure player customer relationships, execute the e-Retail strategies and drive for profitable growth of the channelClient DetailsOur client is a large global Consumer Goods organisation.DescriptionThe day to day responsibilities will consist of the following:
- Retailer engagement and activity planning
- Own end to end pure player retailer relationship
- Lead promotional planning and budgeting across all online retailers
- Innovation activity planning
- Work with retailers to implement search and e-CRM plans
- Lead content deployment onto all retailer sites
- Identify and assess all e-Retail opportunities
- Constantly collect insights and share best practices
- Support eCommerce lead
ProfileThe candidate should have the following:
- eCommerce Key Accounts Management experience
- Commercial experience
- Digital experience
- FMCG – non-negotiable unless you have a digital agency background
- Bachelors degree
- Online retailer experience
- Minimum 3 years relevant experience
Job OfferMarket-related salary
