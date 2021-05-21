Employment Legal Secretary

Top Tier law firm seeks Legal Secretary for their Employment Team.
The successful candidate will be expected to provide a broad range of general office administration duties for Fee Earners, such as opening new files and typing standard documents. Also preparation of agreements and legal documents.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Matric
- Secretarial / Office Administration diploma or certificate
- At least 6 months experience in a similar role within a law firm
Skills & Competencies:
- Proficiency with MS Word and knowledge of Excel and the CDH systems and procedures (AJS, File Site, Houstyle etc.)
- Good typing skills (accuracy and speed)
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Knowledge of basic accounting principles
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Office
- AJS
- File Site
- Houstyle
- Dictation
- Dictaphone typing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma