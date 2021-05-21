Employment Legal Secretary

Top Tier law firm seeks Legal Secretary for their Employment Team.

The successful candidate will be expected to provide a broad range of general office administration duties for Fee Earners, such as opening new files and typing standard documents. Also preparation of agreements and legal documents.

Qualifications & Experience:

Matric

Secretarial / Office Administration diploma or certificate

At least 6 months experience in a similar role within a law firm

Skills & Competencies:

Proficiency with MS Word and knowledge of Excel and the CDH systems and procedures (AJS, File Site, Houstyle etc.)

Good typing skills (accuracy and speed)

Good verbal and written communication skills

Knowledge of basic accounting principles

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office

AJS

File Site

Houstyle

Dictation

Dictaphone typing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

