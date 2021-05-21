Employment Legal Secretary

May 21, 2021

Top Tier law firm seeks Legal Secretary for their Employment Team.

The successful candidate will be expected to provide a broad range of general office administration duties for Fee Earners, such as opening new files and typing standard documents. Also preparation of agreements and legal documents.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Matric
  • Secretarial / Office Administration diploma or certificate
  • At least 6 months experience in a similar role within a law firm

Skills & Competencies:

  • Proficiency with MS Word and knowledge of Excel and the CDH systems and procedures (AJS, File Site, Houstyle etc.)
  • Good typing skills (accuracy and speed)
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Knowledge of basic accounting principles

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Office
  • AJS
  • File Site
  • Houstyle
  • Dictation
  • Dictaphone typing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position