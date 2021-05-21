Enterprise Architect

This Enterprise Architect helps to create and shape the strategic payments capability landscape for our client through effective collaboration and leading of multifunctional teams. You will actively elaborate on the high level business needs, determine the architectural fit and create and maintain roadmaps to achieve the business objectives and review drivers of change in the environment, identify associated impact on the payments landscape and advise on alignment required. A minimum of 10 years’ experience in architecture and experience in the South African/African Payments environment card acquiring and card issuing technology landscapes is required. Apply now

About The Employer:

.

Learn more/Apply for this position