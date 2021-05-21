Executive Head – Africa Business Operations – Females only at Multinational Logistics entity

Well established and highly esteemed relocations multinational spcialising in logistics and warehousig, is looking to hire a professional feamle who is an exceptionally strong oerall operational maanager with a strong track record in managing a number of busnesses highly successfully.

Female applicants only please

You do not need to possess similar industry experience, however it is essential to be a very strong and well organised Sales and OPERATIONS MANAGER with a very strong knowledge and experience of the African market (must be “Africa savvy”)

Logistics, Freight, supply chian management and tourism would be beneficial, however not essntial.

This role has a strong operatoins management and administration management focus and will coordinate the sales activities of Africa based sales representatives. It is aimed at managing, improving and mainanining optimal business processes across Africa and conitious improvement of service excellence.

Perople management experience is essential as you will manage a sales team of 6 people placed across different regions in Africa which will include sales monitoring, reporting and setting sales target, as well as perfomrance managment in an energetic and positive management capacity.

You must be nenatious and detail orientated with exceptional coordiantion skills and a keen eye for detail

Degree is not essential but always a benefit (Markeing, Sales Mnaagmeent, Logistics anagement, business management ideal)

We need a strong custoer servie orientated professional who is a ghuru in engineering and scrafting effective cusotmoer services improvement tecqniues and implement processes to support this.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Degree in Marketing and/or Sales Managements, Operations or Business Management, Logistics Management, Customer services management.

Must have lived and or worked in Africa with a solid knowledge of the broad African market and its unique dynamiques.

You mus have a proven track record as a highly efficient busiess and operations manager, managing core operations processes across a number of African countries.

We need a hihgly energized problem solver with a strong ability to engage wtih different African cultures, even if you are not able to speak the language. It is more the talent and attitude as well as sof skills in eefective communication andnegotiations that will be crucial.

You must have worked within a large international enviornment understanding the comlexities and structures of such businesses in an operatons managmenet capacity as strong orproate experience is non negotiable.

Desired Skills:

Operations Management

Business Management

Administration management

People Management

Sales Coordination

Logistics

Reporting

Budgeting

Financial Management

Africa market

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Prestige and well established multinational speciaising in Logistics Management and dealing with multi country, multi cultural and language diversity across 94 countries

Learn more/Apply for this position